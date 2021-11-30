Cloudy. High 43F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: December 1, 2021 @ 12:03 am
Helpers from the Elysburg UMC are packing goodie bags for the Drive Thru With Santa event that will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the church at 171 W. Center St., Elysburg.
