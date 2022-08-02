Driver not charged Aug 2, 2022 12 hrs ago Driver not charged A tractor-trailer driver who struck three cows on Narehood Road in Montour County was not charged by state police. Nathan Koser was uninjured in the crash. A brief Saturday’s edition had incorrect charges against Koser. Tags Driver Tractor-trailer Nathan Koser Transports Highway State Police Crash Montour County Cow Trending Video Featured Local Savings NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints