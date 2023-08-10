SELINSGROVE — With the eyes of the sprint-car world focused on Knoxville Raceway in Iowa this week for the 62nd annual Knoxville Nationals, local drivers are enjoying a weekend off from some tracks as the season moves towards the three-quarter mark.
Since the first green flag of the season waved at Lincoln Speedway for the Icebreaker back in February, there have been more weather-related cancellations than fans want to remember, especially during PA Speedweek.
In between dodging raindrops, Freddie Rahmer, of Salfordville, has been racking up the wins as he leads the 410 sprint car standings at both Williams Grove and Lincoln speedways.
Rahmer, a third-generation driver, and son of Hall of Famer Fred Rahmer, has two wins at Williams Grove where he leads Danny Dietrich of Aspers by 195 points. T.J. Stutts of Liverpool is fourth in the points.
At Lincoln Speedway, Rahmer has won three straight, his second such feat of the season, and he has 10 wins overall. The three-time and defending track champion leads Dietrich by 1440 points.
With his win last Saturday, Rahmer moved into a tie for 11th place with the late Greg Hodnett with 33 wins. He is two wins shy of tying Johnny Mackison Sr., for 10th. His dad Fred is the track’s all-time winningest driver with 169 wins.
“I’ve been lucky through my dad’s experience and working with Stevie Smith, that has allowed me to have a pretty good understanding of the tracks,” Rahmer said of his success at both tracks.
Rahmer swept the track titles at the Grove and Lincoln in 2020.
“We want to work on some things that we are struggling with as there are a lot of big races left at both tracks,” he said of his chances of pulling off the sweep again. “I think the points will be fine. We just have to stay up front and we’re staying on top of our cars to make sure that we don’t have any issues.”
At Port Royal Speedway, Devon Borden leads former track champion Mike Wagner by 110 points in the 410 sprint car division. Selinsgrove resident Mike Walter II is sixth in the standings while Stutts is eighth and Blane Heimbach of Selinsgrove, the 2013 track champion, is 10th.
Five-time and defending track champion Logan Wagner left the famed ZEMCO No. 1 car a few weeks ago for the Donnie Kreitz-owned 69K car after Lance Dewease was let go from that ride. On their first night together, Wagner drove from 17th to finish second.
Saturday, at the Clinton County Speedway, they’ll honor local sprint-car driver Phil Walter of Selinsgrove with a 410 sprint-car race called the Phil Walter Classic.
“Do you know how many people came up to me and said they saw that they are having a Phil Walter memorial,” Walter said with a laugh. “I responded, ‘That will be pretty cool when the day comes, but for now, I’m still here.’ ”
The former Clinton County 410 track champion started racing go-karts with his dad Glenn when he was 4. He moved into the micro sprints at 15 and started racing in the sprint car division at 19.
“I crewed for (local racer) Lenny Krautheim for a year, and I bought my first car from him,” Walter said of getting into sprint car racing. “I went straight from the micros to the sprint cars.”
His uncle Paul Long was among his heroes growing up. The list also included Mitch Smith, Kramer Williamson, and Jan Opperman.
“I beat Van May to get my first heat race win,” Walter noted.
Walter, who is among the most respected drivers to have raced at Selinsgrove in any division, credits his upbringing by his parents and the support of his family and wife Lori for making him who he is today.
“You treat people the way you want to be treated,” he said. “The relationship I have with my wife and kids is awesome, and that’s something you can’t buy. I was able to have my kids with me the whole time I was racing and that made us closer.”
Walter also credited Beavertown driver Barry Camp for being very instrumental at the beginning of his career.
“One night at Selinsgrove, Barry and I raced the entire feature side-by-side for fourth and fifth. I got pinched behind the lapped car of Bobby Croop coming off the fourth turn on the last lap and Barry beat me by two feet.
“Up until this time, Barry had always helped me with whatever I asked,” Walter continued. “The following Saturday, I’m standing in the pits and Barry comes walking over to me, puts his arm around me, and says, ‘Phil, you and I are good friends, and if you need anything, you just call me, but from on, you’re on your own.’ ”