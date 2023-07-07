Even with a series of heavy thunderstorms and more steady periods of rain over the past month, all 67 Pennsylvania counties remain in a drought watch and the state's Commonwealth Drought Task Force recommends continuing with voluntary water conservation.
On Friday, the task force — under the umbrella of the state's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) — announced the continuation of the watch that has been in effect most of the summer. Eighteen public water suppliers are asking for voluntary water conservation in their communities. None are in the Valley and are located mainly in southeastern Pennsylvania.
In the first week of July, the Valley has seen about a quarter-inch more rainfall than normal. For the year, however, the Valley remains well below normal totals: As of Friday afternoon, the area had seen 16.83 inches of precipitation this year, 4.5 inches below the normal 21.33 inches that usually falls by this time.
The request by the state agency to conserve water is simple: Cut back nonessential water use by about 5% to 10%.
Pennsylvanians should run dishwashers or washing machines slightly less often and with only full loads, take shorter showers and turn off faucets while brushing teeth and shaving.
Residents are urged to water lawns only when necessary and water gardens less often. They should also raise lawn mower blades by 2 to 3 inches to leave longer grass, allowing the soil to be more shaded in order to improve moisture retention. The DEP asks people to refrain from washing cars and rinsing sidewalks.
Drought emergency declarations follow the same process, with final approval by the governor.
DEP provides data and recommendations to the state and federal agencies and other organizations that make up the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Drought watch and warning declarations are determined by DEP, with the concurrence of the task force.