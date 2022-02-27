This is an old preacher’s story passed down over the years:
With flood waters rising around his home, a man of great faith prays for God to rescue him. A neighbor he knows — who attends another church — knocks on his door and offers to carry him to safety. The man vehemently refuses, proclaiming, “MY God will rescue me!”
As the rains continue and the water rises through the first floor of the man’s home, another neighbor floats by in a boat and sees him hanging out of the second-floor window. The second neighbor offers to take him to safety. The old man knows the neighbor and also knows he doesn’t vote the way the old man does. “This man can’t really be a Christian,” he thinks. So, he refuses to step out into the boat, again, proclaiming loudly, “I prayed and I know MY God will rescue me!”
Finally, the old man is sitting on his roof, water lapping at the eves. A helicopter flies overhead and he hears a woman’s voice — which he recognizes as his neighbor from across the street, the Rabbi. Using a bullhorn, she tells him to grab hold of the rope and he will be pulled up to safety. To which he shakes his fist and proclaims, “I’ve prayed to MY God and MY God will rescue me!”
The old man drowns in the flood.
When he gets to heaven, he meets God face-to-face. God asks him what happened. The old man responds, “I prayed and prayed and prayed to you and you didn’t answer me,” and God responds, “But I did answer you — three times.”
In the Christian tradition, we are preparing to enter a season of Lent. It begins with Ash Wednesday and for the next six and a half weeks, we are called to intentionally explore our relationship with God through the stories of Jesus’ life and teachings, considering what God is doing in our lives and the way in which we are called to follow and share the Gospel message of the Easter celebration to come. In some traditions, people are called to fast for a period of time each week of Lent. In other traditions, people are asked to give-up something — to remember the absence as either a remembrance of the sacrifice of Christ or as a reminder to be called into a closer relationship with God.
Yet other traditions have — more recently — called followers to “take something up,” i.e. more regular church attendance, a Bible study, serving in some way in the community, or intentional devotional time. Whatever observance you choose draws us to a closer relationship with God. Lent, for me at least, has become a time of intentionality. A time to spend intentionally getting closer to God, listening for how God is calling me, or the Holy Spirit is moving me, to serve, examining and renewing my own call for ministry and servanthood for others.
The beauty of service is we don’t have to qualify someone as deserving before we serve them. We don’t have to make sure they meet our criteria because they’ve already met the criteria Christ set for all: they are our neighbor.
Sometimes, I wonder, if we, like the man in the old preacher’s story — miss serving God in our need to “qualify the neighbor.” I believe God gave us all we need, when Jesus said and taught us to love our neighbor. Lent gives us an opportunity to intentionally consider how we are living out the teachings of Christ.
So, let me ask you, how will you spend the weeks between now and Easter? If you are a follower of Christ, please consider the manner in which you live out the Gospel message of love and grace for neighbor. If so, I believe Easter may create a very different resurrection in your soul this year, resurrecting us to a life dedicated to love and service to all our neighbors. It is my belief that it will take love and service to all of our neighbors to save the world from itself today. When Jesus lived, died, and was resurrected for us — all of us — that’s when God gave us all we needed to be rescued from the floods of discourse and injustice we have created. God has answered our prayer, when Christ said love your neighbor, can we live into the answer?
Peace and blessings to you this season and always.
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo is pastor at Saint Paul’s Community United Church of Christ. Email him at pastortim@spuccwm.org