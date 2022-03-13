It was a quiet morning in March, and what better place to be than in one of Pennsylvania’s many state forests, listening to the sounds of nature as the world around me slowly welcomed the next day.
Thinking I may have heard one of my favorite sounds, I stopped walking to listen closer. Yes, there it was again. A distant drumming sound — the sound that can only mean a drumming ruffed grouse is nearby.
If you’ve never heard a drumming grouse, you are missing out on one of nature’s simple pleasures. As for me, I’m one of the fortunate, for not only have I heard this sound of the wild, I have actually seen it produced. Though grouse will, on occasion, drum throughout the year, it is more common in the spring as males attempt to attract hens for breeding.
To produce the sound, the bird simply cups and beats its wings at a tremendous speed. Often while doing this, the grouse will stand on a log or stump which will serve to increase the volume of the drumming.
Many years ago, while sitting near the base of Montour Ridge after a light snow, I had the opportunity to watch a grouse hop up on a stump and begin drumming. Suddenly the bird was gone, snatched from the stump by the talons of a great horned owl that, having secured its breakfast, disappeared deeper into the woods. In a matter of seconds, I had witnessed not one but two events that would remain etched in my mind for years to come.
Today, throughout much of Pennsylvania, grouse numbers are declining. The reason for this appears to be two-fold. First, grouse typically have what I refer to as cyclic population, meaning that the species’ population routinely fluctuates both up and down depending upon nesting conditions, food supplies, predator numbers and a variety of other factors. Currently one of the biggest contributors to a drop in bird numbers appears to be caused by the West Nile Virus. Spread by mosquitoes, this virus has been credited with killing vast numbers of birds, especially in damp areas like swamps and stream bottoms where mosquito numbers are often at their highest. Sadly, this is just one of many examples of wildlife suffering when something foreign is introduced into the environment.
What’s the outlook for future grouse populations? While nothing is certain, it is hoped that birds in affected areas will either be replaced by unaffected birds moving into the area or by the surviving birds passing on needed traits to their offspring, making for a more disease-resistant strain of the bird. Only time will provide the answer.
What else could help build grouse numbers? It has been my observation that grouse numbers increase shortly after an area is timbered. Timbering allows more sunlight, increasing the amount of new growth in an area — growth that the ruffed grouse gladly welcomes into their diet. This same growth can also provide needed cover for chicks to evade predators including fox, coyote and raptors.
Let’s hope that with time and proper management, grouse numbers will once again stabilize and hopefully even climb throughout Pennsylvania and beyond. After all, isnít it only right that the bird that was chosen as Pennsylvania’s state bird continues to thrive throughout the commonwealth?
With March and April being the peak of the ruffed grouse breeding and drumming season, try to get out and listen for this symbol of the wild. It is an opportunity to treasure that sadly could disappear.