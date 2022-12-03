EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania Game Commission will remove nearly 170 ducks from the parking lot at Fairground Road Park.
Jolene Helwig, the township manager in East Buffalo Township, said Kyle Van Why, Wildlife Disease Biologist for the USDA Wildlife Services, and state Game Commission, will tag and remove the birds from the park between December and February. It will be at no cost to the township.
“Last year they did not remove any birds, but the PA Game Commission did band about 33 mallards at the site, so it will be interesting to see where these birds go,” said Helwig. “This year they would like to remove them because of the high Pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak. The program also works on wildlife damage and disease issues.”
In the four years that Helwig has been manager, she said there were no other times that ducks were removed.
“We have been asked to remove other animals within the township — groundhogs, raccoons, skunks, beavers, etc. — but we either call the Animal Control Officer or the PA Game Commission it just depends on the situation,” said Helwig.
Helwig said the ducks will be taken to the organization’s lab to study.
The duck removal was announced at Nov. 14’s public meeting. Helwig said the outbreak of avian flu is likely to get worse this winter.
“The ducks hang out over there. It’s called the duck pond,” said Supervisor Char Gray.
Supervisor James Knight said it is a “public health issue” if the ducks defecate in the stream.