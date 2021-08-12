SELINSGROVE — Praxis Modular has acquired Durabuilt Homes, a custom modular manufacturer for both residential and commercial projects. The company’s 76,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Selingsgrove employs more than 70 people and delivers projects throughout the nation.
The Praxis acquisition of Durabuilt comes as Praxis has experienced significant growth in the modular industry as the leading builder of light gauge steel and wood modular buildings. It’s existing facility has become a leading provider of modular built apartment.
Praxis Modular is one of the leading US modular manufacturing companies. Headquartered in New York City with manufacturing facilities in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
— THE DAILY ITEM