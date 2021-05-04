E. Diane VanHorn, 85, of Selinsgrove, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her loving family by her side.
She was born June 13, 1935, a daughter of the late Kenneth and M. Frances (Renner) Troutman. After Kenneth’s passing, Fran married J. Russel Jarrett who raised Diane as his own. On July 25, 1955, Diane married Ray A. VanHorn Jr. who preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2008.
Diane was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School where she was a majorette.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove.
Early in life she was a licensed practical nurse. Diane was an avid walker, loved plants, animals, and ice cream. She also loved going to the river for boat rides. Her joy in life was spending time with her family.
Diane is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Robin VanHorn, Kelly (Bill) Brubaker, and Dana (Kenneth) Teats; three granddaughters, Bobbi (Henry) Maurer, April (Mike) Beaver-Walz, and McKenzie Teats; three great-grandsons, Raymond Maurer, Kole Heimbach, and Riley Heimbach.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, followed by the funeral service at 11 with Pastor Earl Burkholder officiating.
Burial will be held in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
The family requests that all in attendance please adhere to social distancing requirements and to wear a mask.
“Holy cow Ray Alfred, how about some ice cream!”