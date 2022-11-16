E. Edward Henry, 91, of Mifflinburg, formerly of Martinsburg, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 14, 2022, at RiverWoods in Lewisburg.
He was born in Roaring Spring at the original Nason Hospital, son of the late Dr. Harry E. and Marian L. (Ake) Henry. On Dec. 29, 1956, he married Doris Eileen Kensinger, who preceded him in death on June 30, 2014, following 57 years of marriage.
Surviving are three daughters, Mitzi Henry Jones of Camp Hill, Mindy Lind (Dale) of Lewisburg and Marcie Bechtold (William) of Chambersburg; three granddaughters, Amber Lind, Morgan Bechtold and Kelly Lapetina (Daniel); and two grandsons, Nathan Lind (Allison Grose) and Billy Bechtold.
He was preceded in death by a brother, W. Gene Henry.
Ed was a 1948 graduate of the former Martinsburg High School. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, serving as a Lineman/Radioman from 1951 until 1953, with the B Company-1st Battalion-5th Marine Regiment, attaining the rank of sergeant.
While growing up in the cove, Ed was a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church in Martinsburg. After moving to Lewisburg, he joined the Faith Lutheran Church, where he served on the property committee, church council, taught adult Sunday school and played on the church softball team. For the past 20 years, Ed had been a faithful member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mifflinburg.
In his youth, Ed owned Henry Hobby Shop, which was a convenient way for his father, Doc Henry to expand his gun collection. As a young man, he also worked for the Cove Farm Bureau in Curryville and later at The Green Giant Cannery in Martinsburg, where he met the love of his life, Doris. Ed was employed for 28 years as a maintenance mechanic for Chef Boy-Ar-Dee in Milton, and also worked for a few years at Knouse Foods in Chambersburg
In the 1950s, Ed served as the Troop 58 Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America. He was a 60 year member of the Woodbury Lodge No. 539 F&AM, Roaring Spring and a former member and vice president of the Martinsburg Sportmen's Association. Ed loved spending time with family and also enjoyed playing baseball and raising pigeons and hawks.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, Martinsburg, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Traci Marriott officiating.
Interment with full military honors will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Martinsburg. Following the graveside service all are invited back to the church for light food and refreshments.
A memorial service is also being planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, with a meal to follow, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg, where Rev. Curt Wingert will officiate.
Arrangements are by John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Martinsburg.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ed may be given to your favorite local charity.