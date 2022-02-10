E. Elaine Swartz, 84, of Millmont, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Dec. 10, 1937, in York, a daughter of the late Charles and Elva (Russel) Griffiths. She was married to Floyd O. Swartz who preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 2012.
Elaine loved children and raised many foster children. She enjoyed collecting dolls, angels, and cardinals.
Surviving are five children, Bob (Angela) Glancy, Brian Glancy, twins, David and Connie Swartz, and Melissa (Bradley) Wagner; four grandchildren, two brothers, Thomas and Daniel Griffiths; five sisters, May Griffiths, Benita Lantz, Judy Frey, Debra Ritter and Renee Sholley.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Cindy and Jeanne Glancy.
A celebration of her life will be held Friday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Penns Creek Fire Hall with Rev. Jeff West officiating.
Private burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.