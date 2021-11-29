E. Jean Lloyd, 82, a former longtime resident of Swanger Road, Lewisburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
She was born March 25, 1939, in Shamokin Dam, a daughter of the late Adam and Florence (Ruhl) Fegley. Jean was a graduate of Middleburg High School. She had been employed at Walnut Acres, Penns Creek, for many years.
She was married to Leroy Stahl Jr. and Robert Lloyd, both of whom preceded her in death.
Jean attended the Sunrise Methodist Church prior to its closing.
She enjoyed country music and bluegrass and going to music festivals.
She relished country life, tending her flowers and gardens and caring for her home.
Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Lora L. Davies of Kreamer and Barbara A. and Shane Hassinger of Middleburg; five grandchildren, Eric Phleger, Joseph Davies, Bryan Davies, Kassandra Portzline and Nadine Simpson; one great-grandson, Elijah; two brothers Clifford “Skip” Fegley and Adam “Butch” Fegley; and two sisters, Peggy Reigle and Sharon Weikel.
She was preceded in death by brother, George Fegley; and three sisters, Darla Przywara and Jacqueline and Mary Fegley.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with Pastor George Price III officiating.
Burial will be in the Sunrise Methodist Cemetery, Lewisburg.