E. Jean Swartz, 95, of Richfield, entered into eternal rest, Saturday, April 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home.
She was born Feb. 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth (Zeiders) Kramer. On May 26, 1945, she married the love of her life, D. “Warren” Swartz, who preceded her in death on Nov. 13, 2012.
Jean was a 1943 graduate of Freeburg High School. She was employed for 25 years as a secretary for the Pennsylvania Attorney General in Harrisburg.
She was a member of the Richfield United Methodist Church where she had served as the pianist for the men’s church choir. Her greatest enjoyment in life was loving her precious family. She also loved the outdoors, spending time at the family cabin at the river creating precious memories, gardening, and she also enjoyed solving Simon and Schuster’s Crossword Puzzles.
Jean is survived by her two children, Ronald W. Swartz and his wife Diane of Richfield and Sandra K. Dauberman and her husband Ken of Middleburg; two grandchildren, Melissa Shaffer Steffen and her husband Dwayne of Middleburg and Sherri Shaffer Howe and her husband A.T. of San Francisco, Calif.; four great-grandchildren, Sage Steffen-Reich and her husband Chase of Middleburg, Connor Steffen of Middleburg, Kalista Swartz of Pittsburgh, and Andre Howe of San Francisco; one sister, Mary Jane Clotfelter of Richfield; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Shane Swartz in 2016; two brothers, Harold “Bus” Kramer and William “Bill” Kramer; and one brother-in-law, Leonard E. Clotfelter in 2017.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the Richfield United Methodist Church, 82 Church St., Richfield, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.
Burial will be immediately following the funeral in the Richfield Union Cemetery.
Per the CDC guidelines, masks must be worn, and social distancing is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Jean may be made to the Richfield United Methodist Church, 82 Church Street, Richfield, PA 17086.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.