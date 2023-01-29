Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles book flight to Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have punched their ticket to the NFL Super Bowl with a 31 to 7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game today.