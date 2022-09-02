It’s probably not what he intended, but later in the football season, if you need an overview on some of the top small school teams in the Eastern part of Pennsylvania, Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson might have you covered.
The Eagles scrimmaged Muncy to open the season and host Danville tonight at 7. That is followed by a game with Tri-Valley next week. All three teams ranked in the state in the early season. The Indians and Bulldogs in Class A, while Danville is the No. 4 team in Class 3A.
“We’ll find out what kind of team we are,” Carson said of his young Eagles that have eight freshmen or sophomores in their starting lineup, and just two seniors — Brayden Boyer and Travis Feese. “We will see what kind of fight we have.”
Line Mountain played well in the first half of its opener at Penns Valley, and led at halftime.
“We played with a lot of fire and passion, plus we executed pretty well in the first half,” Carson said.
That all changed in the second half of a 41-13 loss. Carson said when things started to go wrong against the Rams, it started to snowball on a young Line Mountain team.
“We basically went into the tank when things didn’t go our way. We didn’t respond to adversity, and weren’t able to pull ourselves out of a funk,” Carson said. “I told them on Monday, I’m not looking for anything special or spectacular on Friday night.
“I just want everybody — players and coaches — to improve somewhere in some part of the game, even me.”
Carson knows the Ironmen will be a tough task. He pegs them as one of the top teams in the district.
“Watching them on film, I really feel like they don’t have a weakness,” Carson said. “If they play confident, I really think they can give Southern a run when they play.”
And the big reason for that isn’t the players like Ty Brown-Stauffer or Carson Persing, Carson said. It’s the guys like Aaron Johnson and the offensive line that give Danville an advantage against most teams.
“It’s not like when you watch them, there is a weak point you can attack. They have speed everywhere,” Carson said. “If you try to take away the stars, there are plenty of guys that can do the job. Then you look at both lines, their linebackers.
“They’re fast and aggressive all over.”
For Danville coach Mike Brennan and the Ironmen, the Eagles will provide another test in his goal to get Danville to be a more physical football team. Danville knows that Line Mountain will try to shorten the game and keep the Danville offense off the field.
“If they can get into a rhythm with that veer offense, they can make the game shorter,” Brennan said. “Certainly, I think, we’ll see a lot of the big fullback, and they always have a quarterback that’s good on the option.”
For Danville to reach its goals, there can’t be much satisfaction in the ease of the opener.
Brennan knows that is a fact if the Ironmen want to play in December.
“We’re pleased with our performance (a 58-0 victory over Bloomsburg), but if we are going to play in the cold weather, we have to be dominant on both sides of the ball, every game,” Brennan said. “We need to be consistent on both sides of the ball every game.”
Brennan wants to see more out of the Danville passing game.
“I don’t think we were as sharp in the passing game as we needed to be,” Brennan said.
Like Carson, Brennan just wants to see Danville get better this week.
“The idea is to get better every week. We have to stay grounded,” Brennan said of his team that opens heavily favored in its first three games, but then faces Loyalsock and Southern Columbia in back-to-back weeks. “It’s kind of like last year. We didn’t have much adversity early in the season, and then injuries hit us, and we took a step up in competition. We talked this week that we’ll have tougher times, and we’ll have to be prepared for that. It’s never as easy as you think it is.”