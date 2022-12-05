For The Daily Item
Since Ian Lundy recognized a handful of quality players on Senior Night, Line Mountain’s girls basketball coach knew he’d have plenty of work to do once he opened yet another preseason training camp.
Well, the Eagles are working.
Yet like a lot of programs attempting to guide players from the shadows to the starting lineup, Lundy and the rest of the Line Mountain coaching staff wish they had more time than the two weeks they were allotted.
Particularly since the reigning Tri-Valley League champions will be taking the court without the likes of Sage Hoover, Jaya London, all-league sharpshooter Emily Gonsar and 2021-22 TVL player of the year Terri Reichard — a determined quartet that last season led the Eagles to a 21-4 record, 15-1 in league play.
Lundy’s Eagles also reached the District 4-3A semifinals, but losses to Towanda and Bloomsburg ended Line Mountain’s hopes of reaching states.
“We’ll definitely have a new identity and players in roles we’re still figuring out,” said Lundy, who bagged TVL coach of the honors a season ago. “(We have 6-foot senior) Hannah Ruohoniemi, who can be dominant on the inside and on the perimeter. … If we can put talent around her, that’s key to her being the player we think she can be.”
Although Ruohoniemi is big enough to succeed whenever she’s carved out position in the paint and the ball gets kicked inside, she also has a consistent jump shot she can bury from the 3-point arc and beyond. Plus, Ruohoniemi is agile and quick enough to outpace opposing bigs and fill a lane on the break.
With Reichard gone — and her ability to impact the game in a variety of ways but especially defensively — 5-6 senior Liz Spieles will take over as the Eagles’ floor general after spending much of her junior season playing on the wings.
Among those vying for extended playing time — after spending last season coming off the bench — are Kyleen Michael, Brooke Barwick, Sierra Klinger and Kyleigh Masser. Sophia Coller and Kiera Leitzel also are in the mix.
Elsewhere in the TVL’s East Division, Upper Dauphin (13-10, 10-6) brought back just about everybody including all-league forward Gracie Griffiths from an outfit that reached the District 3-3A playoffs.
Most of the players from a Millersburg side (11-12, 7-9) that played in the District 3-2A semifinals have returned, including the trio of all-league lead guards Jana Strait, Raegan Hale and Fallon McFadden.
Susquenita (12-10, 9-7), which last season reached the District 3-3A playoffs, will push for the East’s regular-season crown behind the Fleisher sisters, all-league guard Mady and Ayahna, and Elizabeth Jones.
Halifax (8-14, 4-12) has a new coach in Erin Kerstetter, but the Wildcats lost dependable big Samantha Manion and deep-shooting Caitlynn Wells to graduation and may struggle to find points.
With four returning starters and senior lead guard Jordan Stroup back in the lineup after missing her junior season with an injury, Jeff Deitz’s Greenwood Wildcats (10-14, 6-10) may be the favorites for the West crown. All-league forward Leah Ritzman, guard Ella Seiber, forward/guard Sophia Jezewski and guard Bekah Brinser were keys to Greenwood finishing third in the District 3-A playoffs and advancing to states.
“We think we have what we need to be competitive,” said Deitz, about to enter his eighth season in Millerstown. “I’m excited to coach these girls. There’s a lot of potential there.
“The key is how well we defend. If we defend well, we’ll be fine.”
Since all-league performer Ava Shearer is among those returning, Juniata (16-7, 13-3) just might challenge Greenwood for West Division supremacy. Haley Mummah, Shalelyn Armstrong and Regan Lowrey also return, while former Juniata assistant Jim Fosselman is the Indians’ new chief.
Veteran East Juniata skipper Travis Quici is bearing down on 200 career victories — he needs four after leading the Tigers to a 12-10 mark and the District 4 playoffs — yet his latest Tigers edition will be mighty young. Of the 13 players on EJ’s preseason roster, seven are freshmen.
Ed Geyer is taking over at Newport (0-22, 0-16), where the Buffaloes have nowhere to go but up following a winless 2021-22 campaign. The Weidenhammer twins, Claire and Ella, will play key roles, as will Paige Goermer.
As for Saint Joseph’s, no one is sure what to expect since the Wolfpack hasn’t fielded a team in several years. One plus is the presence of coach Bethany Irwin, the former Penn State standout who pocketed 433 victories in 26 seasons at Bellefonte and State College.