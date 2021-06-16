Line Mountain’s softball team has already made history. The results of today’s state championship game against Ligonier Valley — the first title game appearance in school history for the Northumberland County school — won’t change that.
The pressure hasn’t bothered the Eagles all season. Not when they went extra innings in the quarterfinal before scoring four times in the eighth. And not at any point of Monday’s 1-0 semifinal win over Williams Valley, a team that had already beaten Line Mountain by nine runs earlier this year.
Before this season, Line Mountain had won just two district playoff games in the last 21 seasons, let alone state playoff games. The remarkable run will end one way or another today when the championship game begins at 11 a.m. at Penn State.
Line Mountain’s sprint to the state final adds even more to what has been a remarkable sports season in the Valley. If the Eagles can win their 23rd game today, they would become the eighth different Valley team to claim state gold this school year.
In the fall, Lewisburg won team gold in boys soccer and boys cross country. Warrior Run’s girls won the state title in cross country and Southern Columbia’s football team extended its dominance with a fourth consecutive crown and record 11th overall.
In the winter, Shikellamy’s girls bowling team won its third state title in four years and Mount Carmel won its first in girls basketball. Last month, Southern Columbia’s boys ran away with the team crown at the state track & field championships.
That is an incredible total for any school year, let alone a year with COVID-19 looming around every corner. Remember, fall and winter sports were pushed back a few weeks when COVID cases ramped up around the start of the school year and again around the holidays. There was uncertainty that seasons could be conducted safely at local levels, not to mention the difficulty of bringing athletes together from various parts of the state during the state tournament.
Teams pulled it off because athletes, coaches, parents and schools were safe and smart, following rules put in place to allow for seasons to go on in some form.
This past school year will be remembered for countless reasons, from COVID restrictions and remote learning to masks and uncertainty. Getting from late August to the final outs today and the last cap tosses when Lewisburg High graduates later this evening, has been a remarkable feat that everyone should be proud of.
Best of luck to the Eagles today. Your school and the rest of the Valley are pulling for you to add one final touch of gold to the 2020-21 school year.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.