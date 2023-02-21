MUNCY — The Line Mountain girls haven’t made the state tournament in 12 years.
Following their 41-33 upset win over Muncy on Tuesday night, the Eagles are now just one win away.
No. 6 seed Line Mountain (12-11) used a strong fourth quarter-run to pull away from No. 3 seed Muncy (15-8) in the District 4 Class 2A quarterfinals.
Up next for the Eagles is No. 2 seed Northeast Bradford, who defeated Canton to advance to the semifinals.
The Eagles had already seen the Indians once this season, as they defeated them by a 46-33 scoreline back on Dec. 20.
The Indians were dealing with some injuries at the time of the first matchup, but had won six out of their last eight contests heading into the playoffs.
Line Mountain was the exact opposite. Going into play, the Eagles had lost five out of their last seven regular season games.
“We kind of struggled at the end of the season, but we played some really good competition.” said coach Ian Lundy.
Line Mountain started the game off on a 4-0 run. The Indians fired right back with a 4-0 run of their own before the Eagles went on a 6-2 run to close the opening quarter.
The Indians started off the second quarter strong, taking their first lead of the game two minutes into the quarter. Similarly to the first quarter, the Eagles answered back with a 10-4 run to take a three-point lead into the locker room at the half.
A focal point for the Eagles was shutting down Muncy leading-scorer Avery Bigelow. For awhile, it looked like they were going to be successful with that goal. Bigelow scored just five points during the first half.
The third quarter, however, was all Bigelow. She scored all of the Indians’ points during the quarter, although it was just two baskets.
Each team was limited to five points during the quarter. Line Mountain continued to hold a slim lead, unable to pull away from the hosts.
“Overall, we did a pretty good job on her,” said Lundy. “She takes hard on the basket and she can hit the outside shot as well. I thought we defended her pretty well from the outside.”
Two minutes into the final quarter, Bigelow made a layup to cut the Line Mountain lead to a single point, the lowest it had been in the second half. She missed the opportunity for a three-point play, but momentum shifted in Muncy’s favor nonetheless.
From there, it was all Eagles. Line Mountain went on a 8-0 run, keeping the Indians scoreless for four minutes to secure the win.
The Eagles now look ahead to Saturday, when they’ll have to make the long trip up to Bradford County for a battle with the Northern Tier League champion Panthers. Lundy admitted he didn’t know anything about them.
“I got to do some homework,” said Lundy.
Liz Spieles paced the Eagles with 10 points. Kyleen Michael added 9, while Brooke Barwick contributed 8. Bigelow led the Indians with 15.
PIAA District 4 2A Quarterfinal
At Muncy HS
LINE MOUNTAIN 41, MUNCY 33
Line Mountain (12-11) 41
Liz Spieles 3 3-6 10; Kyleen Michael 2 5-6 9; Brooke Barwick 2 3-5 8; Hannah Ruohoniemi 3 0-1 6; Sierra Klinger 2 0-0 4; Sophia Coller 0 2-2 2; Kyleigh Masser 1 0-0 2; Kailey Buriak 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 13-21 41.
3-point goals: Barwick, Spieles
Did not score: Buriak
Muncy (15-8) 33
Avery Bigelow 6 1-3 15; Nolah Moyer 3 2-3 8; Mia Edkin 3 0-0 6; Addison Eyer 1 0-0 2; Cierra Charles 1 0-0 2.
3-point goals: Bigelow 2
Did not score: Anna Zalonis
Score by quarters
Muncy;7;12;5;9 — 33
Line Mountain;10;12;5;14 – 41