The whisper of a loved one. The purr of a pet cat — sounds like these can warm our hearts, but only if we can hear them.
How do we protect our hearing? When should we consider hearing aids? and how do we find ones that actually work?
To protect hearing we must be aware of loud sounds, said Krystal G. Decker, audiologist at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical.
“We always say, you should limit the amount of time you’re exposed to something that’s in the range of 80 to 90 decibels,” she said, “and if you are going to be around it for an extended period of time, use earplugs or ear muffs.”
Activities in that range include using a lawn mower, leaf blower or power tools, or going to a concert, riding a motorcycle or firing a rifle for an extended period of time. That ringing in the ears people notice after a loud event? That’s a symptom of noise exposure.
“Depending on the loudness and depending on how long you’re exposed to it or repeated exposures, that’s when you put yourself at risk for the permanent damage,” Decker said.
“It’s really important to protect your ears whenever you’re exposed to loud noise, and the best way to do that is through properly fitting ear protection,” said Christie Lambert, audiologist at Geisinger. “You can get foam ear protection from drugstores, or you can get custom ear protection from your audiologist, which provides a little better degree of protection.”
Some people mistakenly think running a power tool for just 20 seconds doesn’t require hearing protection, but the damage is still being done, said Kelly Cormell, audiologist at Susquehanna Valley Hearing Professionals, in Lewisburg.
“Hearing loss doesn’t always show up immediately. All the noise exposure you’ve been around shows up later on,” she said.
Our ears can recover, depending on the decibel level and the length of exposure, but once actual damage is done, it’s done.
“That is why we strongly encourage the hearing protection,” said Rachel Robenolt PA-C, Otolaryngology of Evangelical Community Hospital. “Even with our patients who have hearing loss, we’re protecting what we have left.”
Another way to protect hearing is to be sure your primary care provider examines your ears regularly.
“That is one thing we always like to stress,” Robenolt said. “Have your clinician look in your ears, even just for your routine checkup.”
Symptoms
When should we consider hearing aids? Have you noticed people mumbling?
“One of the first symptoms is, people start saying voices aren’t clear anymore,” Cormell said. “Or somebody says, ‘I can hear them fine if they look at me.’”
“Most people either notice kind of a fullness in their ears, or sometimes their family members have to repeat themselves,” Robenolt said. “Televisions are really loud. Another early symptom is a ringing in your ears or a buzzing.”
It’s never too early to contact an audiologist to get a baseline hearing evaluation, Lambert said.
“About one in ten Americans have some degree of hearing loss,” she said. “On average, it takes people about seven years from the time they suspect they have a hearing problem until the time they actually seek treatment.” She added that’s why it is really important — as soon as you notice any kind of difficulty — to get your hearing checked.
One thing all hearing specialists warned about is a sudden hearing loss, which is considered an emergency and should be treated promptly.
Causes
Many things can cause hearing loss, including noise, wax, fluid behind the eardrum, ear trauma, medications, genetics and viruses. But the most likely cause is age-related, which can start as early as the 30s and is a gradual loss.
“More than half of people over 75 will have some degree of hearing impairment,” Lambert said. “There’s no way to prevent it or cure it, but you can have your hearing evaluated and speak with your audiologist to see if you are a candidate for hearing aids.”
Damage can be decreased by limiting exposure and taking a break. For example, running a power tool for 15 seconds followed by 15 minutes of silence is better than using the tool for one straight minute. Another example could be participating in a marching band. Depending on the decibel levels, it might take 45 minutes before damage occurs. A 15-minute sound break would allow ears to recover sufficiently for another 45 minutes.
“If you go past those 45 minutes, that’s when the damage starts to occur because your ears are no longer protecting themselves. Once they’re damaged, they’re damaged,” Cormell said. “To protect your ears, you really should wear hearing protection.”
Personal audio devices also contribute to hearing loss.
“A general rule of thumb to protect your hearing is to keep your personal audio device volume level at 60 percent or below, or limit your ear usage or exposure time,” Lambert said. “That’s really important to children and teenagers because they listen to their devices at a risky, loud volume and don’t realize that they might be damaging their ears.”
While most people are willing to wear glasses to help their vision, we seem reluctant to acknowledge when we might need hearing aids.
“I think there’s a stigma associated with hearing aids,” Lambert said. “The hearing aids have come a long way. I think people should find out what they’re really about because they’d be surprised at how far they’ve come.”