Earl Clyde Courtney, 89, of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 27, 1932, in Richfield, a son of Arthur and Dora (Hornberger) Courtney. He attended Graybill's one room schoolhouse in Heister Valley and was a 1949 graduate of Freeburg High School.
After graduating high school, Earl worked at the Freeburg Shirt Factory and then for Ralph Shipman, Sunbury. He later enlisted in the Air Force and served four years as an aircraft mechanic. He was stationed in Wichita Falls, Texas, Boston, Massachusetts, and Thule, Greenland. It was in Wichita Falls, where he married his wife, Melinda "Linda" Fawver of Freeburg.
After an honorable discharge from the armed services, Earl and Linda returned to Heister Valley and his employment with Ralph Shipman, and later John Shipe doing construction work. Earl opened his own construction business in 1962 and worked until retirement in 1999. He and his wife Linda also owned and operated Courtney's General Store in Mount Pleasant Mills from 1967-1982. Additionally, Earl served on the Perry Township Municipal Authority for many years. He knew by memory every water line and connection location in the town. Earl spent his life figuring out how things worked, tinkering, and fixing anything he could. Earl was a lifelong member of the Richfield United Methodist Church.
Most of all, Earl was an outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt every chance he could. He was always looking for a "buddy," and family and friends often joined him on his various trips to Pine Creek, or his cabin in Potter County. He enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to hunt and fish and took them along whenever possible. If Earl wasn't hunting or fishing, you could probably find him telling someone a story about it. He loved meeting and talking to people wherever he went and exchanging hunting or Air Force stories.
Integrity and a good work ethic were two things Earl worked tirelessly to instill in his children and grandchildren. Earl's legacy continues and the family is blessed to have been able to learn from his example. Earl is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Robert Mitchell of Mount Pleasant Mills; one son, Neil Courtney of Richfield and Beth Courtney of Beavertown; 11 grandchildren and their spouses, Rob and Tracey Barton of Millerstown, Jason and Carolyn Mitchell of Dover, Jade and Chastity Frederick of York, Ben and Mindi Courtney of Freeburg, Malachi and Linsey Courtney of Danville, Abigail Wagner and her fiance Tom Robison of Richfield, Damare and Rachel Orr of Lancaster, Ethan and Laura Courtney of Biglerville, Nehemiah Courtney of Williamsport, Josiah Courtney of Beavertown, and Jeremiah Courtney of Freeburg; 30 great-grandchildren and several foster great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, MaryEllen and Miriam Courtney of Richfield; a sister-in-law, Betty Courtney; two brothers-in-law, Lynn and Judianne Troutman of Freeburg and Sidney and Karla Troutman of Kreamer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; and his brother, Glenn.
A viewing for friends and family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at the Richfield United Methodist Church where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Berrus officiating.
Burial will follow in the Richfield Union Cemetery with full military honors.
The family would like to thank their personal team of caregivers that made it possible for dad/pap to remain in his home prior to his passing.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Richfield United Methodist Church, 82 Church St., Richfield, PA 17086 or the Snyder County Gideons, P.O. Box 382, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.