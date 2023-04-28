Earl E. Smith, 73, of Ernies Road, Richfield, went to be with his Lord and savior Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Aug. 17, 1949, in Sunbury, a son of the late Raymond and Dessie (Jordan) Smith. On Dec. 30, 1965, he married the former Carmen C. Freeze who survives.
He had been employed at Bucknell University, Dorsey Trailers, had owned and operated Pinto Truck Cap Manufacturing, and for many years operated Jack’s Mountain Crafts.
Earl attended Stony Run Mission Church, McAlisterville, was a life member of the NRA, and also a member of the National Turkey Federation, and the Richfield and Kreamer sportsman’s clubs. He enjoyed hunting and especially hunting ringnecks with his dogs. He also enjoyed shooting and making turkey calls and knives. His family was the most important thing in his life, especially his grandchildren.
Earl will be remembered for his passion for drinking coffee.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 57 years are two daughters, Angela M. (Jeffrey) Heintzelman and Crystal M. (Jaime) Walters, all of Middleburg; one son, Michael E. (Michelle) Smith of Middleburg; six grandchildren, Jedidiah, Jacob, Travis, Shawn, Samantha, and Zoe; 11 great-grandchildren, Piper, Rowan, Laurel, Boone, Connor, McKenzie, Gunner, Ellie, Gauge, Parker, and Leah; one brother, Dale Smith, of Middleburg; and two sisters, Darlene Renn of Middleburg and Shirley Colyer of Port Royal.
He was preceded in death by a son, Earl Jr. in infancy.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Stony Run Mission Church, 2825 Evendale Hill Road, McAlisterville, followed by the funeral at 11:30 with the Rev. Nicholas Smith officiating.
Contributions to honor Earl’s memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 800 Corporate Circle, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.