Earl E. “Pep” Stroup, 76, of Richfield, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Earl was born Aug. 13, 1944, in Perry Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Norman Roy and Mae (Peters) Stroup. On March 1, 1974, Earl married the love of his life, Georgianne Kratzer, and they shared more than 46 years of marriage.
He proudly served in the United States Army. Earl retired as a road construction foreman from Hempt Brothers, Inc. in Camp Hill. His favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing.
In addition to his loving wife, Georgianne, Earl is survived by his two children, Jeremy M. Stroup and Jessica E. Stroup; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Russell Stroup and his wife Nancy; two sisters, Erma Emery and her husband Glen and Nancy Forry and her husband Banks.
A memorial service in loving memory of Earl will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in memory of Earl be made to a charity of the donor’s choosing.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, have been entrusted with the arrangements.