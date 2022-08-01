Earl F. Maneval, 85, of Middleburg, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Rolling Hills, Millmont.
He was born April 26, 1937, in Mount Pleasant Mills, a son of the late John and Sally (Botts) Maneval.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962. In 1965 he married the former Erma M. Fogle who preceded him in death in 2021.
Earl was employed at area auto supply stores, retiring from C.H. Miller Automotive in Selinsgrove.
He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Middleburg, and also a member of the Middleburg American Legion Post 52 and for many years served on the Middle West Veterans Honor Guard. He was a life member of Reliance Hose Company No. 1, Middleburg.
Earlier in his life Earl enjoyed hunting, and later participating in the Thursday night card club with family and friends.
Surviving are one son, Jeffrey L. Maneval of Middleburg; one grandson, Colton Maneval of Middleburg; a brother, Glenn Maneval of Port Trevorton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by four sisters, Agnes Nace, Cora Portzline, Alma Bowersox, and Beatrice Shaffer; and six brothers, Russell, Palmer, Roy, Harvey, Howard, and Grant Maneval.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.
Burial with military honors by the Middle West Veterans Honor Guard will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Earl’s memory may be made to Reliance Hose Company No. 1, 240 E. Main St., Middleburg, PA 17842.