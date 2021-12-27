Earl James “Jim” Boop, 86, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 7:10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at home.
He was born March 8, 1935, in Mifflinburg, a son of the late Earl and Anna (Noll) Boop. On Jan. 7, 1955, he married the former Florence C. Strickler, who survives.
Jim was a 1953 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He was a lifelong farmer. He was also a salesman at Mifflinburg Farm Supply, sold Stanford Seeds, Hytest Seeds, and Seedway. He and Walter Keister were owners of B&K Meats, Restaurant, Production, and Construction. He was also a breeder for ABS.
Jim was an FFA American Degree recipient, and a member of Mifflinburg Young Farmers, Mifflinburg Area Jaycees, Millmont Area West Union Lion’s Club, PA Farm Bureau, Union County West End Fair, Buffalo Valley Sportsmen’s Club, Rapid Run Rod and Gun Club, Christ’s United Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg Ambulance Association, and Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge No. 370.
He coached Little League baseball, girls’ softball, adult slow pitch softball, and was a big supporter of Mifflinburg athletics.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 66 years, are one son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Tammy Boop of Mifflinburg; three daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Curtis Duke of Mifflinburg, Diane and Richard Rainar of Landisville, and Sharon and Laird Zimmerman of Mifflinburg; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Jason and Brittany Duke, Sarah and Jon Keister, Karen and Santosh Kuruvilla, Daniel Rainar and Amanda Mueller, Tanya and Quincy Lantz, Clint and Amanda Stahl, Jennifer and Andrew Keister, and DJ and Haleigh Boop; 10 great-grandchildren, Kinzley and Kingston Duke, Dylan Keister, Carter and Ethan Kuruvilla, Tamira Lantz, Isaiah Schweitzer, Natalie Stahl, Michael and Molly Keister, and Baby Girl Rainar-Mueller due in April; one sister, Betty Hess of Millmont; and brother-in-law, Francis “Butch” Strickler.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Elwood Boop in infancy; brother-in-law, Wayne Hess; and sister-in-law, Jane Strickler.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Christ’s United Lutheran Church (4 Bells), 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Curt A. Wingert officiating. A masonic service will be conducted at 8:30 p.m. Thursday by Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge No. 370.
Burial will be held in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont, and Mifflinburg Ambulance Association, 104 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
The family would like to express gratitude to Jim’s caregivers, Jennifer Coleman, MaryAnn Shallenberger, Jannie Ulrich, and Donna Stahl.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
