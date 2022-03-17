Earl J. “Jim” Mulaney, 64, of Gilbert Drive, McClure, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born June 29, 1957, in Lewistown, a son of the late Leon C. and Betty A. (Bachman) Mulaney.
Jim was a 1975 graduate of West Snyder High school.
Mr. Mulaney worked as an inspector for Wood-Mode where he retired from in 2019.
Jim was a member of Port Ann Wesleyan Church.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseshoes, corn hole, attending church activities and especially spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He was also a member of the Beaver Oak Rod and Gun Club.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Todd J. Mulaney and fiancé Brandy Castle and Brant M. and Jennifer Mulaney; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sonja and Richard Lhota and Shannon and Jaime Perez; grandchildren, Caleb Johnson, Johanna Johnson, Cameron Mulaney, Joseph Perez, Amarah Mulaney, Zachary Perez, Kandace Mulaney, Andrew Perez, Lucas Perez, Averie Mulaney; he was the third oldest of his eight siblings, four brothers, Leon Mulaney Jr., Norman Mulaney, Edward Mulaney and Robbie Mulaney; and three sisters, Beverly Mahoney, Cathy Bingaman and Jane Kratzer.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the Port Ann Wesleyan Church where the funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, with Rev. Paul Sheets officiating.
Burial will follow in the Black Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.