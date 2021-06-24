Earl M. Kuhns, 76, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Ohesson Manor, Lewistown.
He was born April 26, 1945, a son of the late Lester and Ethel (Long) Kuhns.
Earl attended Middleburg High school. He worked throughout his life as a farmer.
Earl attended Beavertown God’s Missionary Church.
Surviving are his longtime companion, Linda L. Newman; two brothers and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Beavertown God’s Missionary Church where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Solomon Shaffer officiating.
Burial will follow in Beavertown God’s Missionary Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.