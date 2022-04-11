Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Earl R. Kerstetter, 85, of Sunbury, passed away March 6, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kerstetter after 65 years of being married.
May he rest in peace.
