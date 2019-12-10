Earl Robert “Bob” Kratzer Jr., 74, of Richfield, entered into rest on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home.
Earl was born Nov. 25, 1945, in Clearfield, a son of the late Earl Robert Sr. and Betty Lou (Teats) Kratzer.
He was a 1963 graduate of Middleburg Joint High School and served in the U.S. Navy.
Bob retired after 10 years from Zimmerman Truck Lines, Inc., Mifflintown, and previously was employed for 33 years at H.F. Campbell & Son, Inc., Millerstown.
He was a member of the Bunkertown Brethren Church, McAlisterville.
Bob enjoyed trains, mowing his grass, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert E. and Michelle Kratzer of Richfield; two grandchildren, Danielle and Eli Kratzer; a step-daughter, Lori Smith and her husband Mark of Shamokin Dam, a stepson, Jeff Strickler and his companion of Hershey; a step-granddaughter, Amber; a step-grandson, Luke; a brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Nancy Kratzer of Sunbury; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Georgianne and Earl Stroup of Richfield and Melissa and Bill Durborow of Harrisburg; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Gail Bollinger and one in infancy.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Friday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Bunkertown Brethren Church, 52 Bunkertown Road, McAlisterville. Officiating will be Pastor Wes Stahl.
Burial will be private at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Bob to the church.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, have been entrusted with the arrangements.