Earl Rothermel, 93, Mifflinburg Jun 15, 2021 7 hrs ago A memorial service celebrating the life of Earl Rothermel will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 199 Newman Road, Lewisburg. Tags Memorial Service Earl Rothermel Church Of Christ Union Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries STROUP, Samuel Nov 2, 1936 - Jun 15, 2021 TUCKER, Theodore Mar 1, 1970 - Jun 13, 2021 LENKER, Delbert Feb 18, 1934 - Jun 12, 2021 DEITMAN, Mary Mar 1, 1930 - Jun 12, 2021 GRAYBOSCH, James Jan 21, 1958 - Jun 14, 2021 CHAUNDY, Angela Apr 10, 1956 - Jun 11, 2021 WEIDENSAUL, Grace Feb 18, 1922 - Jun 15, 2021 BARDOLE, Kenneth May 16, 1937 - Jun 12, 2021 Rothermel, Earl HASSENPLUG, Debra Nov 7, 1951 - Jun 13, 2021 Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints