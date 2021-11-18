Earl W. Garverick Jr., 77, of Dewart, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Ohesson Manor, Lewistown, where he has resided since becoming ill with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Born Oct. 4, 1944, in Jersey Shore, he was the son of the late Earl W. Sr. and Mabel G. (Yost) Garverick. On Feb. 10, 1968, he married the former Sheryl A. Trostle and together they have celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Earl loved to garden. While living in Mifflinburg, his vegetable and flower gardens were the talk of the town, with many people often driving by to admire his gardens. He loved spending time with children outside in his garden and looking at the goldfish and koi in his fish pond. Earl cherished all the time he could spend with his family and friends.
He was a member of Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, Watsontown.
In addition to his wife, Sheryl, he is survived by his three children, Luke, Mark, and Ruth; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three brothers, Danny, Raymond, and David.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was a great-grandchild.
There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, Watsontown, with a celebration of Earl’s life being held at 11 a.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Michael Reece officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown.