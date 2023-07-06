Earl W. "Butch" Tyson, 79, of Mifflinburg, went to be with his Lord and Saviour surrounded by all his family on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at home.
He was born Dec. 29, 1943, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Earl K. and June Betty (Bilger) Tyson. On Aug. 25, 1961, in West Milton, he married the former Donna L. Stahl, who survives. This August they would have celebrated 62 years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School class of 1961. Earl was an exceptional athlete and during the May Day events he was always the fastest in the 100 yard dash and excelled in all the other events.
Butch worked in the maintenance department at American Home Foods, Milton, retiring in February of 2002. Earlier in life he worked for Shively's Meat Market, Mifflinburg.
He was a member and former vice president of Local 38, United Commercial Food Union.
Butch enjoyed fishing, hunting on the homestead, butchering, shooting blue rock, playing quoits, and spending time with family and grandchildren. He also played fast pitch softball for the Forest Hill Softball Team (one of Top 10 in the state) as the catcher for 20 years.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife Donna, are four children and spouses, Wayne E. (Karen) Tyson of Mifflinburg, Donald Tyson and companion Dorothy Feaster of Mifflinburg, Tina M. Shirk of Mifflinburg, Sherrie (Franklin Eugene Jr.) Danowsky of Lewisburg; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Jonathan, Michael, Amanda, Courtney, Kirsten, Daniel, and Jadyn; he was Double Pap to seven great-grandchildren, and one brother and sister-in-law, Ron (Debra) Tyson of Mifflinburg. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Tyson; a sister, Pauline Wagner; son-in-law, Keith Alan Shirk; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Tyson.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Hillside Bible Church, Mifflinburg where the memorial service will be held at 11 with Pastor Matt Abberger and Rev. Wesley Stahl officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Butch's memory may be sent to Fierce Love 4 Good (for awareness and eradication of Human Trafficking), 3 Cherry Tree Lane, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
To share in Butch's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
