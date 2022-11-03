Earlene L. (Deivert) Mummey, 77, of Prince Street, Northumberland, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born in Sunbury on March 3, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Earl “Pete” and Mildred (Danley) Deivert.
Earlene was a 1963 graduate of Sunbury High School, and she was a self-employed child care provider. Later she worked at Staples in Lewisburg and at Dominoes in Sunbury. Earlene volunteered at the Shikellamy middle and high schools. She enjoyed traveling and loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Lori Kline and husband Dennis of Florida and Kyrstyn A. Mummey of Scranton; a son, Trey Mummey of Northumberland; a sister, Shirley Ross of Northumberland; a brother, Donald Deivert of Northumberland, and a grandson, Ryan Kline of Florida.
Earlene was preceded in death by a son, Christopher P. Mummey, and two sisters, MaryJane Hoover and Elizabeth Herman.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Karla Leiby officiating.
Burial will follow at Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109 or 3301 Wahoo Dr., Williamsport, PA 17701.
