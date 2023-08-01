With all cancers, early detection is key to having the best outcome. Unfortunately, with pancreatic cancer, detecting symptoms can be challenging.
Cancer occurs when cells become autonomous, said Dr. Nicholas Inverso, Gastroenterology of Evangelical.
“They’re like bad neighbors. They do what they want, when they want. They play their music loud. They don’t respect borders,” Inverso said.
“Just as with a bad neighbor, the idea is to get them out of your hair as soon as you can.”
Unfortunately, unlike, say, melanoma where people can easily see a suspicious skin change, pancreatic cancer has the ability to go undetected for too long.
“It’s a tough cancer from what it does to the body and how quickly it can do things to the body,” Inverso said.
“But most importantly is that it’s one that stays below the radar, if you will, for a long period of time in the body before it becomes evident that there’s something going on.”
Located behind the lower part of the stomach, the pancreas is responsible for secreting hormones and enzymes that help with digestion and regulating metabolism, said Dr. Amer Zureikat, chief of Surgical Oncology at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and vice chair of surgery for Surgical Oncology in the UPMC Department of Surgery.
“Cancer of the pancreas is hard to diagnose because of the location within the body and, more importantly, because there are few significant symptoms in the early stages when cancer is most treatable,” he said.
The pancreas is a sausage-shaped organ with clusters that look almost like a bunch of grapes, Inverso said.
The “grapes” and “stems” help with digestion of food, which is the exocrine portion of the pancreas, while the endocrine portion of the pancreas produces hormones like insulin, glucagon and somatostatin.
Most cancers of the pancreas start within the pancreas itself. Very rarely do tumors or cancers from somewhere else go to the pancreas and create a tumor there, said Dr. Ahmad Hanif, internal medicine physician specializing in medical oncology at Geisinger
“The most common type is pancreatic adenocarcinoma, which is more than 90 percent of all pancreatic cancers,” Hanif said.
Symptoms
Symptoms of pancreatic cancer are usually caused by the tumor increasing in size and compressing on the other organs which surround the pancreas, Hanif said, often causing obstruction of the outflow of bile from the liver, resulting in jaundice — patients have a yellowish discoloration of the skin and eyes.
“This is usually painless, but pain in the middle of the abdomen can also be one of the signs of pancreatic cancer,” Hanif said.
As with any cancer, pancreatic cancer symptoms can include weight loss, general tiredness and lack of appetite.
“Often, by the time there are symptoms, which can include abdominal pain, weight loss, yellowing skin, or fatigue, the cancer has progressed to other organs making it far more difficult to treat,” Zureikat said.
“You may not appreciate the symptom until it’s had a lot of chance to build in volume and growth and cause damage,” Inverso said. “That’s probably the greatest challenge we have when dealing with pancreatic cancer is figuring out ways to detect it as early as we can. Because early detection in pancreatic cancer really is the key to the best chance for optimizing treatment and maximizing your survival with it.”
It’s a scary diagnosis, Inverso acknowledged, but research is helping.
“We’ve made progress with it,” Inverso said, “but the reality is that the people who catch this early are the ones who have the highest success rates.”