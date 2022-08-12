The Daily Item
BLOOMSBURG — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Bloom Early Music Workshop returns to Columbia County at a new location and, for the first time, includes a free community concert.
The three-day workshop, which focuses on medieval, Renaissance and Baroque music, attracts musicians and singers throughout the East, from Florida to Massachusetts.
New this year are classes for beginning recorder players. Singers, viol players and other instrumentalists of all levels are also welcome.
The theme this year is “Return, Fond Muse.”
Students will spend Friday, Saturday and Sunday practicing and playing music, both in small classes and all together. There will also be plenty of time for impromptu playing between classes and during meal breaks. Private lessons with instructors can also be arranged.
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 123 Market St., Bloomsburg, is hosting the workshop, which runs over Labor Day weekend, from Friday evening Sept. 2 through Sunday morning Sept. 4.
Workshop participants will give a free concert from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
Instructors for the workshop include Lisle Kulbach, a founding member of the Sephardic music group Voice of the Turtle; Lawrence Lipnik, a founding member of the viol consort Parthenia and vocal ensemble Lionheart, as well as a recorder soloist at Wolf Trap and New York City Opera; Jody Miller, a recorder teacher and player in the Atlanta, Georgia, area, and music Director of Lauda Musicam of Atlanta; and Phil Hollar, a recorder and hurdy-gurdy teacher from Greensboro, North Carolina, music director of the Triad Early Music Society and board member for the American Recorder Society.
The cost for the workshop is $185. Work study scholarships are available. The registration deadline is Aug.15; registrations after that date will be accepted if space is available.
For more information or to register, go to mountaincollegium.org/bloom.