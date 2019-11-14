A number of future Penn State athletes got the jump on solidifying their commitments to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, which marked an early signing period for all Division I sports except football.
What follows is a list of high school athletes who signed with Penn State on Wednesday.
Women’s basketball
Kaci Donovan, shooting guard, Owego Free Academy (Owego, New York)
Donovan enters her senior prep season with 1,456 points and 504 rebounds.
Maddie Burke, guard, Central Bucks West High (Doylestown)
Burke held several offers from big-name programs such as Florida, Maryland and Villanova.
Nan Garcia, guard, Jeffersonville High (Jeffersonville, Indiana)
Garcia selected Penn State over Miami (Florida) and home-state program Purdue. She averaged 19.9 points per game and nine rebounds as a junior.
Men’s basketball
Caleb Dorsey, forward, The Hill School (Westminster, Maryland)
Dorsey won a state championship with The Hill School in 2018.
DJ Gordon, shooting guard, First Love Christian Academy (Pittsburgh)
Gordon averaged 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists last season.
Dallion Johnson, shooting guard, Phillips Academy (Andover, Massachusetts)
Johnson made 85 3-pointers last season and averaged 20.2 ppg.
Valdir Manuel, forward, Harcum College
Manuel tallied 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season.
Women’s lacrosse
Cayden Jarvis, goalkeeper, Owen J. Roberts High (Pottstown)
Jarvis, who has won three conference titles, recorded 60 saves last year for a .480 save pct.
Alaina Hamood, midfielder/attacker, Hinsdale Central High (Hinsdale, Illinois)
Hamood’s scored has scored 38 goals in 23 listed games for Hinsdale Central, which won a state championship last year.
Kristin O’Neill, midfielder, Archbishop Spalding (Odenton, Maryland)
O’Neill participated in the Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game in 2019. O’Neill tallied 85 goals last season.
Men’s hockey
Jared Westcott, forward, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)
Westcott tallied 15 goals, 24 assists and 39 points last season. Through nine games this season, he’s recorded one goal, three assists and four points.
Men’s lacrosse
Jake Morin, attacker, Garnet Valley High (Garnet Valley)
Morin garnered accolades as an All-American and an All-State selection earlier this year.
Mark Sickler, attacker/midfielder, Hershey High
Sickler is the reigning Mid-Penn Conference MVP.
Brody Firestein, midfielder, Brunswick School (Brunswick, Connecticut)
Firestein is a three-time Inside Lacrosse All-Star and a National Lacrosse Federation Elite 120 All-Star.
Hudson Bohn, face-off, Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, Florida)
Bohn has recorded two All-District selections and leads his home state in ground balls.
Cade Szostek, midfielder, Malvern Preparatory School (Malvern)
Szostek is rated a three-star recruit by Inside Lacrosse.
Women’s lacrosse
Kayla Abernathy, midfielder, McDonogh High (Towson, Maryland)
Inside Lacrosse lists Abernathy as a five-star recruit and the nation’s 15th-ranked player in her class.
Sammy Dupcak, midfielder, Broadneck High (Annapolis, Maryland)
Dupcak posted 47 goals and 101 draw controls during her junior season.
Gretchen Gilmore, midfielder, Glen Ridge High (Glen Ridge, New Jersey)
Gilmore posted 98 goals as a junior, and is a five-star recruit, according to Inside Lacrosse.
Gianna Cutaia, defender, Our Lady of Mercy (Spencerport, New York)
Cutaia was a member of a 19-win squad last season.
Cam Evitts, midfielder, Conestoga High (Berwyn)
Evitts, a four-star recruit by Inside Lacrosse, finished her junior season with 47 goals.
Men’s swimming/diving
Branko Kosanovich, North Alleghany High (Wexford)
Men’s soccer
Tyger Evans, defense, Philadelphia Union Academy
Evans started 23 games for Philadelphia Union Academy — an affiliate of U.S. Soccer — and scored two goals.
Men’s gymnastics
Brandon Campbell, pommel horse/rings, New England Academy of Gymnastics
Campbell earned three state titles and four regional titles.
Michael Artlip, all-around, Houston Gymnastics Center
Artlip placed fifth and sixth in the vault and floor exercises, respectively, in the Junior Olympics earlier this year.
Michael Jaroh, all-around, Michigan Elite Gymnastics Academy
Jaroh earned a third-place finish in the pommel horse during the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Matt Sulham, all-around, Apollo Gymnastics
Sulham placed second last year at the Virginia State Championships.
Softball
Emily Maddock, infielder/outfielder, Kutztown High
Maddock has been named a First-Team All-County selection for three seasons.
Paige Olson, outfielder, West Chester East
Olson has posted a career .418 batting average and a .473 on-base percentage. She tallied 39 hits, 34 runs and 22 RBIs as a junior.