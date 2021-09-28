Earnest L. “Earnie” Sharr Jr., 43, of Dewart, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Born Sept. 15, 1978, in Muncy, he was the son of Peggy (Myers) Sharr of Dewart and the late Earnest L. Sharr Sr.
He attended Warrior Run High School where he was a wrestler and played football. He was employed as a truck driver most of his life.
He was a former member of the Sons of the American Legion, Watsontown, and enjoyed hunting and sprint racing at Selinsgrove.
Surviving besides his mother are a son, Dillyn Sharr at home; a sister, Melissa A. Raup and her husband Dale of Dewart; and two nieces.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc., Inc., 124 Main St., Watsontown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist his family with expenses.
