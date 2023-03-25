BLOOMSBURG — The East Central Emergency Network (ECEN) has earned Agency Training Program Certification, a Project 33® Initiative, from the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International.
Public safety agencies use the APCO International Agency Training Program Certification as a mechanism to ensure their training programs meet APCO American National Standards (ANS). Initial and continuing training for public safety telecommunicators (9-1-1 dispatchers) is important in providing essential services to the public in an expanding and rapidly changing environment.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s Office of 911 establishes minimum training and certification requirements for public safety answering points (PSAPs) and Telecommunicators across the Commonwealth. The ECEN is now one of only five PSAPs within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that currently hold this certification.
“Training is paramount to the success of emergency communications center operations,” said APCO International President Angela Batey, on Friday. “Aligning public safety telecommunicator training to an American National Standard through APCO’s Agency Training Program Certification illustrates an agency’s commitment to citizens and fellow responders.”