The East End Fire Company will host its summer picnic from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at the station at 954 Bloom Road in Danville. The event is open to the public and non-smoking, Mahoning Township Fire Chief Leslie Young said.
All proceeds raised at the event will support firefighters through equipment or training needs. The picnic was held for the first time last year and the department saw a lot of success, Young said.
"It was well received and attended, so we decided to hold something similar this year," she said. "If successful, it could become an annual event."
Mahoning Township Supervisor John Whelan encouraged residents to get out to the event. "Last year, the celebration was a big hit," he said. "The kids loved it."
The picnic will kickoff with an open house from noon to 3 p.m. and will have several food trucks, including Cookin' from the Hart, Huck's Grill Shack and Glenda's Homemade Ice Cream, until 5 p.m., according to Young.
A corn hole tournament will begin at 3 p.m. with a $5 entry fee. Attendees 21 and older are welcome to stay for DJ Shockwave Sounds who will play music from 7 to 10 p.m., Young said.