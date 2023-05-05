MILLERSTOWN — Annika Martin hit two triples, scored a game-high three runs, and recorded an RBI in East Juniata's shutout win against Greenwood in Tri-Valley League play.
Ryley Dressler, Brenna Watts, and Macy Buskey each finished with two RBIs.
Marley Wilson finished with eight strikeouts and allowed two hits in five innings on the mound.
East Juniata 11, Greenwood 0 (5 inn.)
East Juniata;351;02 — 11-11-1
Greenwood;000;00 — 0-2-5
WP: Marley Wilson. LP: Ashlin Bucher.
East Juniata: Annika Martin 2-for-3, 2 triples, 3 runs, RBI; Wilson 1-for-3, RBI; Ryley Dressler 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Brenna Watts 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Macy Buskey 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; M. Snyder 2-for-3, RBI; Emma Willow 1-for-4, RBI; Grace Hibbs 0-for-2, run.