MILLERSTOWN — The Tigers capped the fourth inning with 13 runs to close out the game. Ryleigh Dressler finished with four runs, two in the fourth, going 3-4 at bat. B. Watts and M. Wilson recorded three RBIs for East Juniata (7-8 overall, 5-8 TVL).
Greenwood's lone score came in the first inning from Sarah Pennay.
East Juniata 19, Greenwood 1 (4 inn.)
East Juniata;015;(13) — 19-11-0
Greenwood;100;0 — 1-5-0
East Juniata: A. Martin, 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; E. Sheaffer, 1-for-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; B. Watts, 2-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ryleigh Dressler, 3-for-4, 4 runs; Macy Buskey, 0-for-4, 3 runs, RBI; Erin Willow, 1-for-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; M. Wilson, 3-for-4, 1 run, 3 RBIs; G. Hibbs, 0-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs; L. Stuck, 0-for-1, 2 runs.
Greenwood: Sarah Pennay, 2-for-2, triple, 1 run.