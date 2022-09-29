COCOLAMUS — Jazlynn Sheaffer scored three goals for East Juniata (2-8-1 overall, 1-1-1 TVL) as the Tigers upset Northumberland Christian. Sara Brackbill ended with a goal and two assists in the game. Grace Hibbs had seven saves.
The Warriors (6-8, 2-4 ACAA) scored their only goal in the second half.
East Juniata 4, Northumberland Christian 1
Score:
NCS;0;1 — 1
EJ;1;3 — 4
EJ Goals: Jazlynn Sheaffer (3), Sara Brackbill (1); EJ Assists: Brackbill (2), Makaylyn Peters (1); EJ Saves: 8 (Grace Hibbs 7, Libby Hoffman 1).