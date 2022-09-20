HALIFAX — Jake Brackbill finished the game with three goals for East Juniata. Owen Dressler ended with a goal and two assists. Dontae Martin had a goal and an assist of his own. Aden Fronk contributed with three assists. The Tigers improve to 5-3-1 on the season and will host Juniata for their next game on Thursday.
East Juniata 7, Halifax 1
First half
EJ-Owen Dressler (Aden Fronk), 3:50; EJ-Landon Clayton (Kolten Martin), 18:14; EJ-Jake Brackbill (Dressler), 38:49.
Second half
EJ-Brackbill (Dressler), 44:26; EJ-Dontae Martin (Fronk), 46:37; H-Reece Cooper (Gage Strum), 58:28; EJ-Brady Roe (Fronk), 63:22; EJ-Brackbill (Martin).
Shots: EJ 15-3. Corners: EJ 4-2. Saves: Halifax 8 (Jacob Lindsey); East Juniata 2 (Jack Hoffman).