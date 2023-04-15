BERNVILLE — The East Juniata boys repeated winning the Sterling Hoffman Invitational. Logan Strawser set a new school record and a meet record in the 1,600 relay at 4:15.33, giving him a total of five school records. He also won the 800 relay. Josef Book won both the 110 and 300 hurdles with times of 15.30, and 40.46. Both races were personal PR and meet records. Jake Brackbill threw 152-2 and Ashton Imes a 148-2, had a great night in Javelin. Taking first and second along with Nate Freed for a sixth place with a 138-7. Dontea Martin was successful in the jumps taking first place in the long jump with a 19-2 and finishing second in the triple jump with a 40-10.5 and fifth in high jump.
The girls team placed eighth in the event. Makaylyn Peters placed fifth in the 1,600 meter race with a time of 6:04.26. She also finished second in the 3,200 meters at 13:46.28. Jazlynn Sheaffer came in fourth place in the long jump at 14'7", and Naomi Leitzel ended the triple jump at sixth place with a 29'10" finish. Cadee Becker finished fourth in the Javelin at 86'.