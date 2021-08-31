East Juniata fell short in its pursuit of the District 4 Class A boys soccer championship last season, falling 2-1 on the road to top-seeded Millville in the final.
"Every team should want to win titles, whether they are league titles or district titles or even beyond that," East Juniata coach Cory Fronk said. "In order to do that, our players must continue to raise the standard defensively, as well as generate more scoring chances."
The Tigers scored five goals in three playoff games last season, continuing a theme of low-scoring contests throughout the season. That's something Fronk wants to change this year, at least as far as the Tigers scoring.
"We did not score a lot of goals last season, so we would like to develop a system of play and an attitude that opens up the field and results in regular scoring chances," Fronk said.
Of course, the coach wants his team to continue to play tough defense as East Juniata seeks titles.
"Some of our goals on the soccer field are developing a defense that is sure, and puts up many zeroes in the goals against category," Fronk said. "Additionally, our team stresses maintaining possession of the soccer ball."
The Tigers graduated some key players, especially Cade Brubaker in the midfield, but return some critical pieces as well, including senior defender Cy Fronk and junior midfielder Jake Brackbill.
The Tigers have 17 juniors and seniors on the roster.
"We have seniors who we expect to lead the team verbally and by quality play," coach Fronk said. "There is a large group of juniors who add a variety of abilities that strengthen our team to give us a well-balanced squad."
One of the favorites for the Tri-Valley League title is Greenwood, which went 9-0-1 in the regular season last year to earn a berth in the District 3 Class 2A playoffs.
The Wildcats would like a repeat of an undefeated regular season, with a better postseason performance.
"We expect to compete each and every game in the league, and hopefully contend for a league title," Greenwood coach Aaron Anstine said. "We want to be playing at our best, and continuing to get better every day and week. We want to put ourselves in a position to win the league, and we look forward to winning a few district games."
Anstine said he was happy with the work his team put in before the season began.
"Our offseason work ethic and summer attendance was awesome," Anstine said. "Hopefully, we can build off of that. When kids show up, you can get a jumpstart on the fall season."
Line Mountain, Millersburg, Juniata, Halifax and Susquenita are the other teams in the Tri-Valley League.
Goalkeeper Daniel Frye is expected to be a key returner for the Eagles.
In the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association, Northumberland Christian and Meadowbrook Christian are expected to be two of the top teams in the East Division.
Lourdes Regional aims to make a move up the standings in the Schuylkill League this season.
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
BOYS SOCCER
(Valley capsules)
EAST JUNIATA TIGERS
Coach: Cory Fronk
Classification: District 4 Class A
Roster: Kobe Bonnell, sr.; Levi Brubaker, sr.; Cy Fronk, sr.; Joey Haines, sr.; Connor Hicks, sr.; Joel Kell, sr.; Rowan Smith, sr.; Jake Brackbill, jr.; Owen Dressler, jr.; Nate Freed, jr.; Aden Fronk, jr.; Jack Hoffman, jr.; Owen Hubley, jr.; Ashton Imes, jr.; Dontae Martin, jr.; Brady Roe, jr.; Jaysen Sheeler, jr.; Josef Book, so.; Caedyn Geer, so.; Kolten Martin, so.; Clark Ritzman, so.; Trent Robinson, so.; Kyle Olinger, so.; Wesley Ehrisman, fr.; Wyatt Weges, fr.
GREENWOOD WILDCATS
Coach: Aaron Anstine
Classification: District 3 Class 2A
Roster: William Anderson, fr.; Dominic Failor, sr.; Aerich Wetzler, so.; Trey Hess, jr.; Tyler Gardner, fr.; Daniel Bellis, sr.; Riley Hoffman, so.; Jackson Beaver, sr.; Evan Duffy, so.; Luke Taylor, jr.; Nicholas Stuck, so.; Kyle Corkle, so.; Gage Wirth, jr.; Mason Preston, so.; Braden Barrick, so.; Zander Foltz, sr.; Lucas Beaver, so.; Nathan Hixson, so.; Jeffrey Bubb, so.; Cesar Rangel, sr.; LeRoy Brofee, so.; Benett Brinser, fr.; Samuel Myers, jr.; Ethan Jezewski, sr.; Alexander Bubb, so.; Brodie Woodard, fr.; Evan Rice, fr.; Tyler Moore, so.; Aiden Shipp, fr.; Noah Bryner, fr.; Aidan Ross, so.