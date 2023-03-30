APRIL 1
EGG HUNT/Allenwood
The White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, will hold their annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m., rain or shine. For ages up to 12 years old. Featuring entertainment, divide into age groups and hunt for Easter eggs and goodies followed by prizes and snacks. Info: Sue at 570-506-9691.
EGG HUNT/Danville
Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community, 15 School House Road, will host an Easter egg hunt starting at 10:30 a.m.
EGG HUNT/Danville
Vintage Knolls senior living community, 9 Justin Drive, will be hosting an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hunt will move indoors if the weather isn’t great.
DOG BONE HUNT/Laurelton
Dog Bone Hunt, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The West End Library. Bring your dog to the library for a bone hunt. Dogs enter the library’s gated yard one at a time to search for dog bones (including special prize bones). Each participant receives a doggie bag of treats and can have their photo taken with an oversized stuffed bunny. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
EGG HUNT/Middleburg
Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. at Hummel's Church, 427 Sassafras Road. There will be a puppet skit and games for the kids following the egg hunt.
JOURNEY TO THE CROSS/Millerstown
Turkey Valley Church will host "Journey To The Cross," an event specifically designed for parents and their children to enjoy together. This event teaches about the life changing message of the cross in a way that everyone can understand, and none will forget. Doors will be open from 2-5 p.m.
EGG HUNT/Millmont
A community Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 0 to 12 will be held at 1 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church (aka Four Bells). Sponsored by the churches of the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish, Christ’s United Lutheran Church of Millmont (a.k.a. “Four Bells) and First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg (aka First Lutheran). Rain date: Saturday, April 8.
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA/Northumberland
Sunbury Bible Church, on Route 11 across from the UPS) is holding an Easter Eggstravaganza at 10 a.m. There will be an egg hunt, professional juggler Forrest David, inflatable, cookie decorating, balloon animals and a photo opportunity. Prizes include Xbox game system, hoverboard, scooter and more. More information at 570-473-7355
EASTER EGG HUNT/Northumberland
Special needs hunt begins at 11 a.m. and the hunt for ages 1 to 12 begins at 1 p.m. at the Point Township Recreation Park, 759 Ridge Road. RHappy Place Farm petting zoo and the Easter Bunny will be there. Rain date is April 8.
EGG HUNT/Selinsgrove
Wesley’s Community Easter Egg Hunt begins promptly at 10:30 a.m. at Wesley UMC, 300 Rhoads Ave. (across from Selinsgrove HS stadium). For children ages 0-12. Registration begins at 10. Info: 570-374-8015. Prizes, books, crafts, and free food.
EASTER EGG HUNT/Sunbury
Good Will Hose Company is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt at the Good Will Playground, Line and 6th streets. Ages 1 to 3 will hunt from 11 to 11:15 a.m.; ages 4 to 7 will hunt from 11:20 to 11:35 and ages 8 to 12 will hunt from 11:40 to 11:55. There are prizes for each age group and participants should bring a bag or basket to collect eggs. Food items will be available for purchase.
APRIL 2 THRU APRIL 9
HOLY WEEK WALK/Danville
Holy Week Walk: A Story Path is back. Based on the book Holy Week: An Emotions Primer, stations are set up on the grounds of Grove Presbyterian Church, Bloom Street, talking the walker through the events of the last week in Jesus’ life on earth. The Story Path will be up from from dawn to dusk outside on the church grounds at 376 Bloom St. All are welcome.
APRIL 2
CTR EASTER EGG HUNT/Danville
Cherokee Tap Room, 699 Elysburg Road, is holding its second annual Easter egg hunt at 3 p.m. Age groups are 0 to 6, 7 to 13 and 14 to 18 years old. The Easter Bunny will be starting the hunt promptly at 3 however, it may start earlier if there is bad weather or over population. Guests should not park along Route 54. The hunt is free, but organizers are asking for either canned food or a monetary donation that will be given to the Women & Children’s Center along with the Easter baskets. Call 570-284-4495 with questions or to make brunch reservations at the restaurant.
APRIL 3
TEEN EASTER EGG HUNT/Mifflinburg
Teen Easter Egg Hunt held 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Come for an egg hunt in and around the library. Stay for an easy spring craft. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
APRIL 6
EGG HUNT/Lewisburg
Egg Hunt at the Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Enjoy an “Egg-citing” contest. Hunt for giant Easter eggs in your favorite exhibits. Search while you play and record your answers. Turn them in to the gift shop before you leave and enter to win a prize. Program included with general admission and membership. Recommended for children 2 and up. Please note that the Museum will be closed on Sunday, April 9.
APRIL 7
EGG HUNT/Beaver Springs
The West Snyder Rotary Club will sponsor its annual community Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. at the West Snyder Elementary School. There will be candy filled plastic eggs for children nursery to sixth grade. The Easter Bunny will be present for a photo op. Rain or shine.
APRIL 8
EASTER EGG HUNT/Danville
The Danville American Legion Post 40, 425 Northumberland St., is holding its Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m.
EASTER EGG HUNT/Danville
Continental Fire Company is holding an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at the Hess Recreation Area, 843 Meadow Lane. Arrive early to see the Easter Bunny.
EASTER EGG HUNT/Danville
Washington Fire and Hose Company #2 will hold an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at Washies Playground. The Easter Bunny will arrive by fire truck approximately 20 minutes before the egg hunt.
EASTER EGG HUNT/Danville
The Montour DeLong Jr Fair Board will sponsor an egg hunt at the fairgrounds, 5848 Broadway Road, at 1 p.m. Age groups are 0 to 4, 5 to 8 and 9 to 12.
EASTER EGG HUNT/Elysburg
Ralph Township Community Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. at the Knoebels Parking Lot.
EGG HUNT & CHICKEN BBQ/Herndon
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1473 Urban Road, will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. in the church grove. Community children up to 10 years of age are invited to attend. A chicken barbecue will take place at the same time and location. Chicken halves will be available for $5 each. To complete your Easter Day feast, baked goods will be available for purchase as well. Info: 570-758-4010.
EASTER EGG HUNT/Lewisburg
Bucknell Student Government will be holding an Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. at Hufnagle Park. Hunts are for ages 0 to 4 and ages 5 and up. Hunt starts promptly at 10:30. Enjoy activities, games, fun treats, and a visit from a very special bunny. All participants will get goody bags.
EGG HUNT/Lewisburg
An Easter egg hunt begins promptly at 11 a.m. at the Buffalo Township Field, located along Fairground Road. For ages 0-12 years — divided into four age groups: 0-12 months; 1-4; 5-8; and 9-12. All participants will receive a gift bag. Prizes awarded including bicycles.
GLENN KUHNS MEMORIAL EASTER EGG HUNT/Millmont
The Union County West End Fire Company, 3005 State Route 235, will hold its annual Easter egg hunt, renamed in memory of Firefighter Glenn Kuhns. The hunt starts at 4 p.m. and will be split into three age groups: 1 to 4, 5 to 8 and 9 to 12. There will be winners in each group.
EGG HUNT/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Ladies Auxiliary will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at the Fremont Social Hall, 299 Millrace Road. Bring your own basket. For information or if you would like to contribute candy call 717-543-7281.
BUNNY TRAIL EGG HUNT/Northumberland
17857.org presents a bunny trail egg hunt from 9 a.m. to noon. This is a hunt-on-your-own, unmanaged egg hunt. Hunting spots include 2nd Street Playground; King Street Park; Little House on 3rd Street; Downtown area (Downside to Untangled Salon to Post Office to Heff&Beebs); Point Township Recreational Park, and Howling Hollow Dog Park (for our four-legged friends). Please deposit your empty eggs in the basket at each stop on the trail and don’t grab every egg you see so others can find some.
EGG HUNT/Sunbury
First Reformed Church will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at Fort Discovery Playground. All children 10 years old and younger are welcome. The Easter Bunny will be there to greet everyone.
PHOTOS WITH THE EASTER BUNNY/Sunbury
Mama G’s Bakery, Sweet Dreams Cheesecake Emporium, Momma T Creations and Sunbury Informed and Beyond are sponsoring photos with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sunbury Market House, 436 Market St. Bring your own camera to take photos and children will receive a treat from the Easter Bunny.
EASTER EGG HUNT/Sunbury
Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation and the Sunbury Moose are cosponsoring an Easter egg hunt for children aged 12 and under at 11 a.m. at the N. 4th Street Baseball Fields, across the road from Beiter’s Furniture.
EGG HUNT/West Milton
The annual Easter egg hunt begins promptly at 1 p.m. at the West Milton Memorial Park, located along River Road. Prizes will be awarded.
APRIL 13
COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT/Sunbury
Northumberland County Children and Youth is sponsoring a community Easter egg hunt at the Fort Discovery Park, 4th Street, Sunbury, in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Children 12 and younger are invited to participate. Age groups are 0 to 3, 4 to 7 and 8 to 12. Activities start at 5 and the hunt begins at 6 p.m. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Rain date will be Tuesday, April 18.
APRIL 15
DOGGY BISCUIT HUNT/Bloomsburg
Martha’s Pet Supply, 229 Montour Blvd., is holding its annual doggy biscuit hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to benefit PA PETS Spay and Neuter program. There will be fun, treats and prizes for the pups.