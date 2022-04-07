APRIL 9
EGG HUNT/Allenwood
The White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, will hold its annual community Easter egg hunt and hot dogs at 10 a.m., rain or shine. The hunt will be for ages up to 12 years old. With entertainment divided into age groups and hunt for Easter eggs and goodies followed by prizes, hot dogs and snacks. Info: Sue, 570-506-9691.
EGG HUNT/ Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., is hosting an Easter egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. rain or shine.
EGG HUNT/Danville
An Easter egg hunt begins at 1 p.m. at Sunnybrook Park, off Route 642. For ages 12 and younger. Rain date: April 16. Various prizes and candy. Divided into three age groups.
DRIVE THRU EASTER BUNNY/Elysburg
Second annual drive thru with the Easter Bunny, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elysburg United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St. Drive through to see the Easter Bunny and get a goodie bag. You will also be able to "hop" out of your car and take your own socially distanced picture with the Easter Bunny. (Masks are recommended for ages over 2 years old.) Enter the upper parking lot of the church and watch for signs and helpers to guide you through.
EGG HUNT AND EGG DYING/Lewisburg
Drop by The Public Library for Union County for Easter activities. A community egg hunt will be held 11-11:30 a.m. All participants will receive a free book. The egg hunt is organized by the Bucknell Catholic Campus Ministry From 12:30-2 p.m., visitors can learn how to dye eggs naturally with everyday ingredients. Each child can take home one egg. For ages 6-12. Adult supervision required. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
EGG HUNT/Middleburg
An Easter egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. at Hummel's Church, 427 Sassafras Road. There will also be a puppet show and games to follow. All are welcome.
EGG HUNT/Millmont
A community Easter egg hunt for children ages 0 to 12 will begin at 1 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, and end by 2 p.m. Sponsored by the churches of the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish, Christ’s United Lutheran Church of Millmont (a.k.a. “Four Bells) and First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg (a.k.a. “First Lutheran”). Rain date: April 16.
EGG HUNT/Northumberland
An Easter egg hunt for toddlers through fifth grade begins at 10 a.m. at Sunbury Bible Church Sports Complex, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Route 11, across from UPS. Free kid-size drawstring backpack to the first 200 kids. Info: 570-473-7355 or www.sunburybiblechurch.org
EGG HUNT/Selinsgrove
An Easter egg hunt for children ages 12 and younger begins at 11 a.m. at The Manor at Penn Village, 51 Route 204. Free pictures with the Easter Bunny. Also, a boy and girl Easter basket raffle will be held. Info: 570-374-8181.
EGG HUNT/Selinsgrove
Wesley UMC will hold an Easter egg hunt for children 12 and under. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with the hunt starting at 11. There will be hot dogs, French fries, chips and drinks served in the pavilion after the egg hunt as well as a free book giveaway. The church is located at 300 Rhoads Ave.
EGG HUNT/Shamokin
Mrs. Brown’s annual Easter egg hunt will be held at noon for ages 10 and under at Claude Kehler Park II. Come and see the Easter Bunny and Puddles. Sponsors are Rescue Fire Company, Shamokin Moose Family Center 1149, Women of the Moose 1356, Mr. & Mrs. Chapman, D.J. Boppin with the Big Guys. Rain date will be Sunday, April 10. Pre-register by emailing brownie4@ptd.net
EASTER PUPPET PROGRAM/Watsontown
Kingdom Kidz will present an Easter puppet program at 1 p.m. in the Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center, 11 E. Third St., followed by activities in the educational wing of the puppet home at 2:15 p.m. Free popcorn will be served. Children of all ages can enjoy an afternoon of crafts, making a puppet, trying your hand at puppetry and more until 5:30 p.m. The first 20 children will be able to choose a free gift ($5 McDonald’s gift certificate, small puppet, Kingdom Kidz DVD, gift certificate to the Puppet Home, or a CD/DVD holder.) Parking is available at Cronrath Grenoble Funeral Home parking lot unless signs indicate otherwise. Donations for the Hunter Reynolds’ Memorial Fund will also be accepted. Admission to the puppet presentation is $3. Admission for the presentation and activities is $7 for ages 3 and up. Info: 570-838-3133 or www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
APRIL 10
EGG HUNT & CRAFT SHOW/Bloomsburg
The Farm in Bloom is hosting a craft show featuring a variety of vendors as well as food trucks and free activities for kids. There will be Easter egg hunts and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1051 Fort McClure Boulevard.
EGG HUNT/Danville
Cherokee Tap Room, 699 Elysburg Road, is holding an egg hunt at 2 p.m.. There will be sections set up for different age groups for kids. There will also be a section for adults to join in the fun as well. Rain date is April 17.
EGG HUNT/New Columbia
An Easter egg hunt will be held at White Deer Community Park, 992 White Deer Pike, New Columbia, starting at 3 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine. There will also be games and snacks.
EGG HUNT/Selinsgrove
An Easter egg hunt will begin at 2 p.m. at the Clever Crow, 513 N. Market St., Selinsgrove. There will also be special adult eggs with great giveaways and $1 scoops of hand-dipped ice cream.
APRIL 16
EGG HUNT/Danville
There will be an Easter egg hunt at the Danville Middle School starting at 10 a.m. for ages 0-12. Participants will be split into three age groups with a grand prize and 15 mid level prizes for each group. All children will get a chocolate bunny.
EGG HUNT/Danville
An egg hunt will be held at the Montour DeLong Fairgrounds starting at 1 p.m. There will also be a photo booth with live animals. The Montour DeLong Jr. Fair Board is sponsoring the hunt. Participants should bring their own basket.
EGG HUNT/Danville
Strawberry Ridge Trinity UCC, 1 Diehl Road, is hosting an Easter egg hunt starting at 2 p.m. The egg hunt is open to children 0-13 years old but there will be complimentary games, crafts and light refreshments for all ages.
EGG HUNT/Danville
The East End Fire Company and Mahoning Township Fire Department are sponsoring an egg hunt at 10 a.m. The egg hunt will be held at Maria Hall on the campus of St. Cyril off Railroad Street and Academy Avenue.
EGG HUNT/Danville
Goodwill Hose Company's Annual Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park, along Bloom Road.
EGG HUNT/Danville
An old-fashioned Easter egg hunt held at 1 p.m. at White Hall Baptist Church, 699 White Hall Road. Age groups include 1-4 years, 5-8 years, and 9-12 years of age. Kids will take home plastic eggs with treats and prizes for each age group.
EGG HUNT/Elysburg
There will be an Easter egg hunt for Ralpho Township residents at the Knoebels’ parking lot starting at 1 pm. rain or shine.
EGG HUNT & CHICKEN BARBECUE/Herndon
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at the church grove, 1473 Urban Road, for children up to age 10. Simultaneously, a chicken barbecue will also take place in the church grove. Chicken halves may be purchased for $5. Pre-order by calling June Kissinger at 570-758-2713. Pick up time for the chicken is 10 a.m. A selection of baked goods will also be available for purchase. Info: Tammy Heim, 570-274-2586.
EGG HUNT/Kreamer
An Easter egg hunt begins at 2 p.m. at the Middlecreek Township recreation grounds. Sponsored by St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Kreamer, partnered with Thrivent Financial Services and Pizza Ruhls. For children ages 12 and younger, and a special needs group (all ages).
EGG HUNT/Lewisburg
United In Christ’s Community Easter Egg Hunt begins at 1 p.m. at 1875 Churches Road. For children ages 12 and younger.
EGG HUNT/Liverpool
An Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Liverpool Civic Club, Liverpool Lions Club and Liverpool Legion will be held at 1 p.m. at the Liverpool ball field. For children up to 12 years old. The Easter Bunny will be there handing out prizes and for photos. In case of bad weather, the hunt will be held at the Liverpool Fire House Social Hall.
EGG HUNT/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Ladies Auxiliary will host a community Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at the Fremont Social Hall, 299 Millrace Road. Bring your own basket. For info or to contribute candy, call 717-543-7281.
EGG HUNT/Sunbury
First Reformed Church will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at Fort Discovery Playground. All children 10 years old and younger are welcome. The Easter Bunny will be there to greet everyone.
APRIL 17
EASTER BRUNCH BREAKFAST/Danville
The Iron Fork will be holding an Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an egg hunt at 9:30. An adult plate is $35 and a plate for children 4-12 is $16 while children younger than 4 eat free. Call 570-275-4003 for reservations.
EGG HUNT/Danville
Liberty Township Fire Company is sponsoring an egg hunt at the Venue at Liberty Valley, 533 Liberty Valley Road, starting at 12:30 p.m. Hundreds of eggs will be filled plus candy and prizes will be awarded. The Easter Bunny and the Liberty Valley Fire Truck will also make special appearances. The Venue at Liberty Valley will also be hosting an Easter buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. costing $35 per adult, $17.50 for kids 4-12 and free for children 3 and under. Reservations are required for the buffet, call 570-284-2182