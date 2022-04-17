Are we confusing our children? Are we insulting our God? Easter vs. Firstfruits
There seems to be some confusion in Christian homes and churches. We teach the resurrection of Yeshua (Jesus), the Passover Lamb, but then we give the children baskets of bunnies and colored eggs, and who is Easter? Where did that name come from? Do we ever stop to think WHY we do these traditions?
Easter is a pagan goddess of fertility, rebirth, and spring. Attached to her are many fertility rituals and symbols including bunnies and eggs. I’m not going to describe the details of these rituals, but I can say that they include all of the sins listed in 1 Peter 4:3, and then some. They have nothing to do with our Messiah, the resurrection, or the Bible. What does our Heavenly Father say about mixing idols with our worship of Him?
In Deuteronomy 12, Moses was preparing the people to enter the Promised Land occupied by pagan nations. They were given explicit instructions not to learn how the nations worshipped their gods and then use their rituals in their worship of our God. Again, in Deuteronomy 18:9, he says, “When you come into the land that the LORD your God is giving you, you shall not learn to follow the abominable practices of those nations.”
As children of God, we have no business participating in pagan customs, or teaching fertility symbolism to our children. In addition, God says in Jeremiah 10, “Do not learn the way of the nations … The customs of the peoples are useless.” To be certain, the customs of Easter bunnies and egg hunts are not “just for fun” as many will argue. God is clear that they have no use whatsoever.
I know that no Bible-believing, God-fearing person ever intended on being offensive with these traditions. We innocently inherited these lies and useless customs. Jeremiah says in Jeremiah 16:19, the nations will come from the ends of the earth and say: “Our fathers have inherited nothing but lies, futility and useless things.”
His resurrection did not create a new holiday; it occurred on an already existing one! The Bible calls this day Firstfruits and it is instructed to be kept forever in Leviticus 23:9-14.
Our Messiah is the Passover Lamb. He removed the leaven, sin, from the world as He was buried during the Feast of Unleavened Bread. He raised from the dead on Firstfruits — never to die again! In fact, Messiah has been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep (1 Corinthians 15:20). His resurrection gives us hope of our own resurrection at His second coming. Some will rise to judgment; others to life. I want to be among those risen to life.
Yeshua has risen, indeed! Hallelujah! Happy Firstfruits!