DANVILLE — Danville's boys' basketball team hit big shots when it needed to in Friday night's state playoff opener. The Ironmen also got key stops, too.
They just didn't do them at the same time, particularly in the dying moments of the PIAA Class 4A game against Eastern York at the McCloskey Center.
The Golden Knights held off every Danville charge to escape with a 56-52 win over the Ironmen, ending the District 4 champion' season on its home floor.
Eastern York (18-9) will meet Overbrook, 75-58 winners over Blue Mountain, in the second round on Tuesday. Danville's season ends at 19-8.
"We just didn't make enough shots, and they did," Danville coach Gary Grozier. "Their size really hurt us, and they were able to get some rebounds and keep possessions alive."
Every time the Golden Knights threatened to pull away, the Ironmen got off the mat and responded. They just never caught all the way up.
Up three at the half, Eastern York scored 12 of the first 13 points in the third quarter to take a 37-23 lead on a 3-pointer from Carter Foote-Renwick midway through the third.
Despite turning the ball over just four times all game — and just twice in the first three quarters — the Ironmen struggled to make shots for large portions of the game.
The interior play was tough to come by with the Golden Knights featuring 6-foot-4 senior Austin Bausman and 6-foot-6 sophomore Carter Wamsley. So the Ironmen did what they do best: Shoot the 3.
Senior Carson Persing made three of his seven 3-pointers in the final 4:12 of the third quarter. Ethan Morrison also drilled a 3, and Hayden Winn snuck inside for a bucket in a 16-5 sprint to close the quarter down three at 42-39.
"Carson left it out there, he was dead tired," Grozier said of his senior who scored a game-high 22 points. "We weren't going to take him out."
Even with the spurt to close the quarter, Danville still trailed.
Over the final eight minutes, when Eastern York needed to answer, it did. The Golden Knights scored nine of the first 11 points in the fourth to take a 51-41 lead. Winn's jumper was the only bucket in the run.
Persing drilled a 3 out of a timeout to spark another run that included buckets from Brendan Haas, Luke Huron and Winn. Winn's bucket made it 53-50 with 1:42 to play.
After a stop on defense, Winn got under the hoop and his tough layup in traffic with 1:02 to play rolled around the rim twice before falling off the front of the rim. Eastern York grabbed the board, milked some clock and hit foul shots.
The Golden Knights hit three free throws in the last 30 seconds to ice it.
"We needed to follow stops with makes, and we just couldn't," Grozier said. "If Hayden's shot goes in, we're in it, down one with a minute to go. Give them credit, they executed and made free throws. We kept thinking if we could get it tied, or get ahead, it would change the way they played. We made plays, just not enough in a championship-style game."
Persing and Winn combined for all 11 of Danville's first-quarter points as Danville led 11-8 after one. Eastern York's size and balance — Wamsley scored 17 and Bausman added a dozen — started to pay off in the second when they combined for eight points with Eastern York taking a three-point halftime lead it never relinquished.
PIAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND
EASTERN YORK 56, DANVILLE 52
Eastern York (18-9) 56
Brady Seitz 4 0-1 9; Simon Lispius 1 3-4 6; Austin Bausman 4 4-6 12; Jack Weaver 2 1-2 7; Carter Wamsley 7 3-3 17; Carter Foote-Renwick 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 11-6 56.
3-point goals: Weaver 2, Seitz, Lispius, Foote-Renwick.
Did not score: Matt Zerbe, Levi Ayala, Sam Osterberg.
Danville (19-8) 52
Carson Persing 7 1-2 22; Cade Cush 2 0-0 4; Luke Huron 1 2-2 4; Dameon White 1 0-0 2; Hayden Winn 5 2-4 13; Ethan Morrison 1 2-2 5; Brendan Haas 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-10 52.
3-point goals: Persing 7, Morrison, Winn.
Did not score: Carter Health, Daniel Walker.
Score by quarters
Eastern York;8;17;17;14 — 56
Danville;11;11;17;14 — 52