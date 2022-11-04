LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township took ownership of Turtle Creek Park at 10:10 a.m. Friday from Lewisburg Alliance Church.
In the township's municipal building, board Chairman Jim Knight and the church's assistant treasurer Sharon Ryder signed the paperwork on Friday morning to transfer ownership of the 78 acres along Supplee Mill and Furnace roads. The signing was overseen by attorney Peter Matson, of Lewisburg.
"It will be a great asset to the township," said Knight. "I'm happy we were able to work out an amicable agreement with the church and negotiate with them. It's a great day for the township."
Ryder said the $954,750 sale is the "best-case scenario."
"It's clear this land is meant to be an open space and enjoyed by the community," she said. "The vision the church had has changed. Investing in a building project is not a move we see for us moving forward."
Lewisburg Christian & Missionary Alliance Church purchased the property in 2018 from the Boy Scouts with the intent to have a separate sanctuary, gymnasium and community-use soccer fields. The land is just west of Route 15 in East Buffalo Township. The township voted in August to seek ownership of the land.
Prior to the signing, Supervisor Vice Chair Char Gray gave The Daily Item a tour of the property. The land has three miles of trails where people walk, hike, cross-country ski, snow shoe, walk their dogs and watch for birds.
Gray said the plan is to complete maintenance on the trails, parking lot and rest of the land. Picnic areas, an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) trail, and pollinator gardens are all expected to be added to the park, said Gray.
The township will work with the state, Bucknell University and the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy to bring the park to new life, she said.
It is not likely that any work will start this year. The springtime is more likely for a start date, said Gray.
"We're very happy about this," said Gray. "It will be a great asset to East Buffalo and the whole Valley. We have people from Danville to walk their dogs, and Selinsgrove, Milton. People come from different areas. It will be beloved and be maintained by East Buffalo, but it will be used daily by a much broader section of the Valley."
Conservationists are also pleased because Turtle Creek will also be protected, said Gray.
Vance Waggoner, of Lewisburg, and his dog Ruby were out in the park on Friday morning. They walk the park daily and Waggoner also volunteers his time to maintain the trails.
"It's a great place," he said.
He said he was happy to see the township take over the property. He looks forward to future improvements, he said.
The funding to purchase the land comes from a $300,000 donation from the Degenstein Foundation and an anticipated $650,000 from a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource grant. The township approved the application for the state grant last month.