It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Edgar “Ed” DeRemer Jr. on June 22, 2023, at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Fla. He fought a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and, unfortunately, he lost. He was 75 years old.
Ed was born in Williamsport, Pa., a son of Edgar Sr. and Tressa DeRemer. He was a 1966 graduate of Williamsport High School. On Jan. 5, 1974, he married the former Diane Sholly with whom he shared 49 1/2 years until his passing.
Ed retired as a Staff Sergeant from the U.S. Army in June 1995 after 18 years of honorable service to his country. He immediately went to work for N.C. Dept. of Corrections in Lillington, N.C. He then retired from that job in 2011.
Besides his wife, Ed is survived by two daughters, Kasey (John) Coats of Palm Harbor, Fla. and Tori (Sheffield) Ford of Fayetteville, N.C.; three grandchildren, Tripp and Morgan Coats and Jacqueline Ford. Also surviving are two sisters, Fay (Bill) Klapp of Milton, Pa. and June (Ron) Wright of Williamsport, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Roy.
Ed was a member of the American Legion and the NRA. He loved fishing and hunting (talked about elk hunting) right up to the end.
Military Honors ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson’s Research at https://give.michaeljfox.org or https://parkinsonhope.org
The family is being assisted by Moss Feaster Funeral and Cremation Services 1320 Main St., Dunedin, FL.